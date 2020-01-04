NEWARK, N.J. – Georgetown University sophomore guard Mac McClung scored 20 points on Friday as the Hoyas dropped a 78-62 decision to Big East Conference rival Seton Hall.
McClung shot 7-for-20 from the field and 5-for-7 from the free throw line to go along with three assists, three steals, two rebounds and one block. The former Gate City High School star had missed Tuesday’s game with an eye injury.
McClung was whistled for a technical – the first of his collegiate career – with 3:19 remaining when he exchanged words with Quincy McKnight and Romaro Gill of the Pirates in front of Seton Hall’s bench.
