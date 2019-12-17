Ewing: Hoyas' full roster available vs. Syracuse as of now

Georgetown's Mac McClung speaks during an NCAA college basketball media availability, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Washington. It was hard not to do a double-take when Georgetown basketball coach Patrick Ewing replied to a question Wednesday about whether his full roster will be available for the team's next game, against Syracuse, by saying, "As of now, yes." That'll be the Hoyas' first home contest since legal matters involving players came to light.

WASHINGTON — Omer Yurtseven had a season-high 22 points and 13 rebounds as Georgetown romped past Maryland-Baltimore County 81-55 on Tuesday night for its fourth straight victory.

Mac McClung (Gate City) added eight points, one assist and one steal for the Hoyas. A baseline jam with 14:22 remaining was the highlight of the evening for the sophomore guard.

Jamorko Pickett and Jahvon Blair each had 15 points for Georgetown (8-3). Qudus Wahab posted career-highs with 10 points and nine rebounds. Yurtseven made 11 of 14 shots and blocked three shots.

Georgetown led 42-24 at the break with 12 points and 10 rebounds from Yurtseven. He scored 10 points through the first seven-plus minutes of the second half as the Hoyas led 59-30.

L.J. Owens had 16 points for the Retrievers (6-7). K.J. Jackson added 10 points, and Keondre Kennedy had six rebounds.

Georgetown takes on Samford at home on Saturday. Maryland-Baltimore County plays George Mason on the road on Saturday.

