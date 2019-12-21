WASHINGTON — Mac McClung once again made plays.
The former Gate City High School star scored 25 points, dished out five assists and yanked down a career-high seven rebounds as Georgetown University beat Samford 99-71 on Saturday to win its fifth straight.
Omer Yurtseven had four blocks and set career highs with 32 points and 17 rebounds for the Hoyas, who improved to 9-3.
Georgetown outrebounded the Bulldogs 53-30. Jamorko Pickett had 14 points, Jahvon Blair had 11 with six boards and Terrell Allen made seven assists.
Brandon Austin scored 26 points with five 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (6-8), who lost their third straight. Josh Sharkey added 24 points and made seven assists.
Samford hosts The Citadel next Wednesday and Georgetown hosts American next Saturday.
