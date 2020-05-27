Mac McClung won a VHSL state championship during his senior season at Gate City High School.
He’ll now have a serious shot at a NCAA national title.
The former Gate City High School star announced on Wednesday that he had verbally committed to Texas Tech. A 6-foot-2 guard, McClung spent his first two seasons at Georgetown before announcing he would transfer on May 13.
The Red Raiders lost in overtime to the Virginia Cavaliers in the 2019 national championship game and coach Chris Beard has built a powerhouse at the program in Lubbock, Texas.
It's not known yet if McClung will get a waiver to be eligible to play during the 2020-21 season after transferring.
Wake Forest, Auburn, Arkansas, Memphis, BYU and Southern California were also in the mix for McClung.
Check back later for more on this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.