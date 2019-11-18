Steve Forbes has experienced basketball at Phog Allen Fieldhouse in Kansas.
It wasn’t a pleasant experience.
“I played at Kansas before. Unfortunately I haven’t had a lot of success in that building,” said Forbes, the fourth year head coach at East Tennessee State, who has also served as an assistant at Wichita State, Texas A&M and Tennessee, among others. “I think it is the hardest place to play in the country, no offense to anybody else, but it has been the hardest venue that I have ever played in. It is so loud.”
ETSU has started the season with a 3-0 record for the first time since 1998, but getting to 4-0 for the first time since that same season won’t be an easy task.
All that awaits the Buccaneers is a Maui Invitational opening game contest with No. 5 Kansas, who are 2-1 on the season, having beaten North Carolina-Greensboro (74-62) and Monmouth (112-57) after falling 68-66 against Duke.
That doesn’t mean the Buccaneers aren’t looking forward to the challenge.
“That is a great experience to go to Kansas,” said ETSU senior Bo Hodges, who leads the Bucs with 15.3 points per game and is second with 6.7 rebounds. “That is a great environment to play in. We just have to get ready for that game, listen to what Coach has to say and go out there and play.”
Tray Boyd (13.7), who connected on a three-pointer with 30 seconds to play to lift the Bucs past Winthrop 61-58 last Thursday, joins Hodges in double figures, along with Davy Crockett product Patrick Good (13.0).
Jeromy Rodriguez had contributed 8.7 points and 7.7 rebounds for ETSU, who also have wins over Newberry and Tennessee-Martin.
ETSU understands the difficulty of what lies ahead, having not beaten ranked opponent since stunning Arizona in the opening round of the 1992 NCAA Tournament.
“Since I have been here we have played a lot of nice teams like Kentucky, last year we played Creighton, this year we are playing Kansas and LSU,” Hodges said. “They schedule good teams. We just have to be ready and prepared to play those teams.”
ETSU is winless in 11 decisions against Big 12 teams, with three of those coming against the Jayhawks, who were also ranked in the top 5 in those games. Two of the games were decided by 35 points and 33 points, with the Buccaneers falling by just three in 1992.
The Bill Self-coached Jayhawks are led by All-Big 12 preseason honorees Devon Dotson (18.7 ppg) and Udoka Azubuike (10.0 ppg, 8.7 rpg).
Winning at Kansas is never a picnic. The Jayhawks, who have been ranked in the top 5 338 times in program history, are an astounding 203-10 over the last 12 years on their home court. That includes a current 23-game win streak, which is the third longest in the nation. Kansas has gone unbeaten at Allen Fieldhouse 20 times, including seven times since 2008. They were 16-0 three last season.
Add all that to the atmosphere created by Kansas fans and no wonder the Buccaneers know just how hard it will be to finish on top.
“I can remember when I was at Texas A&M they were going on a run late in the game,” said Forbes, during an interview prior to the season. “It was a close game and Billy Gillespie was sitting right next to me and I couldn’t hear him. The fans are really engaged.
“I think it is great for our program and for our players to get a chance to play in Phog Allen.”
While Kansas will travel next week to continue its Maui experience in Hawaii, the Buccaneers will remain at Freedom Hall to host Maui Mainland Regional games this weekend. ETSU will face Delaware State on Saturday and either Southern Utah or Charleston Southern on Sunday.
