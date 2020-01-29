ETSU logo

ETSU Logo 

 Contributed photo

From Staff & Wire Reports

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Djordje Dimitrijevic scored 18 points and the Mercer Bears outscored East Tennessee State 35-21 in the second half to defeat the Buccaneers 71-55 in a Southern Conference tilt at Freedom Hall.

Bo Hodges led ETSU with 12 points, Lucas N’Guessan added 11 points and Daivien Williamson tallied 10 for the Buccaneers (18-4, 7-2), who had their five-game win streak snapped.

Ethan Stair had 11 points and 15 rebounds for Mercer (11-11, 5-4), which had four players scoring double figures, connecting on 64.3 percent of their shot attempts. The Bears were 13-for-21 from 3-point range and outrebounded the Bucs 37-25.

ETSU, which will host North Carolina-Greensboro on Saturday, hit just 36.7 percent from the field, and were just 3-for-22 from beyond the arc.

