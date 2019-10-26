Two first-quarter touchdown passes by Tanner Bernard was all the offense at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise could muster in a 45-13 South Atlantic Conference setback to the Wingate Bulldogs on Saturday night.
UVa-Wise (1-7, 0-6) has lost seven straight and been held under 20 points in all of those defeats. The Highland Cavaliers trailed just 24-13 at halftime on Saturday, but Wingate (8-0, 5-0) was able to pull away late.
Bernard threw a 69-yard TD pass to freshman Mykael Anderson and a scoring strike to freshman Kadarius Singleton that covered 50 yards in the opening quarter. However, the Cavs were held scoreless the rest of the way.
Bernard, Garrett Cropp and Lendon Redwine all saw time at quarterback and were a combined 28-of-45 for 303 yards with one interception. Bernard was sacked six times and his INT was returned for a score early in the game.
Wingate quarterback Shaw Crocker completed just five passes, but three of them resulted in touchdowns. Nijere Peoples rushed for 149 yards as Wingate held a 432-343 edge in total offense.
UVa-Wise hosts Limestone (2-6, 1-4) next week for homecoming. Meanwhile, Wingate goes to Lenoir-Rhyne (8-0) in a matchup between two of the nation’s top NCAA Division II teams.
