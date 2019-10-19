EMORY, Va. – The Emory & Henry Wasps won Saturday’s homecoming football game with a highlight-reel moment, but the first part of this story was all about the struggle.
Consider that the Washington & Lee Generals held a 21-point lead at the 9:56 mark of the third quarter.
“I never felt like the game was over,” E&H coach Curt Newsome said. “We just had to remain patient.”
Thanks to some clever adjustments on defense and a relentless offense, the patient and productive Wasps rallied for a 48-42 win.
The homecoming day attendance was listed at 6,245, and the party among the E&H faithful lasted well into the evening.
“This was one of the greatest wins I’ve been a part of,” E&H senior defensive end Da’von Keith said. “We gave this big crowd something to be proud of.”
E&H (4-2, 3-1) faced two glaring issues in the first half. W&L (4-2, 3-1) generated 306 total yards out of its multifaceted flexbone attack while the Wasps managed just 57 yards rushing against a unit that was ranked fifth nationally in run-defense.
Offensive coordinators Kevin Saxton and Kamden BeCraft went back to the E&H lab at halftime along with defensive coordinator Tommy Buzzo. The adjustments paid dividends.
Taking advantage of a three-man defensive front, E&H was able to burn the clock with a more consistent running game. Meanwhile, the E&H defensive linemen were able to close down the gaps that W&L quarterback Trey Laughlin had been able to exploit.
“We knew this would be a physical game that would take four quarters of effort,” Keith said. “We had to man-up across the line and give our linebackers a chance to make plays.”
E&H sophomore linebacker Ivan Phillips and 5-foot-6, 190-pound master-blaster Deonta Geddis led the Wasps with 11 tackles apiece. Phillips also scored on a 19-yard fumble recovery, following a hit on the ball carrier by Geddis from his safety position.
“Emory has a very fast and physical group on defense,” W&L head coach Garrett LeRose said. “We did some good things in the first half, but Emory limited opportunities in the second half.”
While E&H freshman T.J. Tester accounted for 107 yards rushing, E&H quarterback Hunter Taylor morphed into full Brett Favre mode in the second half.
The 6-foot junior, who declined to make a post-game comment, completed 30 of 47 passes for four scores and 368 yards with two interceptions. He also rushed for 54 yards on 16 carries.
“Hunter is a winner, and our receivers made tough catches all day,” Newsome said.
Derrick Yates turned in his usual all-star effort for E&H, with 13 receptions for 167 yards and two scores. Junior Gunner Griffith supplied eight receptions for 105 yards and 5-11 junior Daniel Hall caught six passes for 48 yards.
“We were never going to give up,” Griffith said. “Our defense made some big plays and we found some things that worked on offense.”
After falling behind again 42-28 with 6:24 remaining in the fourth quarter, E&H forced a 42-42 tie at the 1:40 mark when Taylor hit 5-10 sophomore Jeff Wallace on a 4-yard scoring connection.
What followed next will be talked about by E&H fans for homecoming functions to come.
Griffith offered his side of the game-winning 39-yard TD reception by Max Yates as time expired.
“I saw the whole thing go down,” Griffith said. “We had three of our tallest guys on one side, and I was coming on the back side to check for tips.
“Hunter just threw the ball up. Sure enough, Max got up there and snagged it. I’ve got to get Max some sort of present for that play.”
The Generals had reeled off four straight wins behind hot-throwing sophomore Jack Pollard at quarterback, but LeRose opted to go with Laughlin the entire game Saturday. The junior from Henrico, Virginia, ran for 86 yards and completed 7 of 18 passes for 174 yards.
“Our offensive line played great and I thought we had a good game plan,” Laughlin said. “It was a great game overall.”
According to Newsome, it was one of the most dramatic games he’s been involved in.
“And I’ve been on the sidelines for a lot of games,” said Newsome, pointing to the color of his hair. “Even though things were a little shaky early today, I feel good about how we’ve played the past four weeks.”
No person in Emory could have felt much better than Max Yates after his reception for the ages.
“Oh yes, I will remember this day for a while,” Yates said.
