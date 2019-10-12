BUENA VISTA, Va. – The Emory & Henry Wasps began the 2019 football season with a pair of first-year co-offensive coordinators.
Flash forward five games and the E&H offense has developed into a juggernaut.
The Wasps compiled 433 total yards Saturday en route to a 56-14 win over ODAC newcomer Southern Virginia University.
Two games ago, E&H rolled to a 49-21 win at Bluefield College. The Wasps found more answers last week in a 56-17 win over ODAC rival Hampden-Sydney.
Former E&H quarterback Kevin Saxton orchestrates the offense for the Wasps along with third-year assistant Kamden BeCraft
“I think we’ve got a good team here,” E&H head coach Curt Newsome said. “We’ve certainly put some good performances together, and we will find a lot more about next Saturday.”
Newsome is referring to the homecoming matchup at Fred Selfe Stadium with a 4-1 Washington & Lee team currently locked in a three-way for first in the ODAC.
The stat leaders for E&H (3-2, 2-1) Saturday included 6-foot junior quarterback Hunter Taylor (175 passing, 3 TDs), senior receiver Derrick Yates (6 receptions, 125 yards, 3 TDs) and freshman running back T.J. Tester (141 yards rushing).
But the real stars of the E&H attack were the massive and versatile cast of linemen who opened large running lanes and gave Taylor ample time to zip passes.
According to 6-foot-3, 290-pound senior right tackle Daniel Bailey, the E&H line crew embraced their day in the sun at the unique hilltop setting of Knights Stadium.
“This was fun,” Bailey said. “We all work so hard as a unit and we appreciate how our backs and quarterbacks battle for extra yards.”
One play summed up the game for E&H, as Bailey delivered a pancake block at nearly the exact time as junior center Dakota Morris (6-3, 290) and sophomore guard Preston Robertson (6-2, 340).
“We all looked at each other with big smiles after that,” said Bailey, a former Abingdon standout who transferred to E&H from Virginia Tech. “It’s always good to run the ball, and we take just as much pride in pass blocking.”
Newsome, who formerly directed nationally-respected offensive lines at Virginia Tech and James Madison, said his crew of master blasters has many qualities.
“We’ve really got a good group up there,” Newsome said. “They have experience and they are big, and we were able to control the game with that line.”
E&H also accomplished its mission on defense. Southern Virginia senior Akiva Wedge was held to 68 yards on 19 carries after entering the game with an ODAC-best 530 yards.
Linebacker Grayson Overstreet and lineman Josh Fleenor contributed seven tackles apiece for the Wasps.
“Wedge is a physical player with quickness, so we wanted to limit his big plays,” Newsome said.
Southern Virginia coach Edwin Mulitalo offered a positive review of E&H, which built a 28-7 halftime lead.
“We watch a lot of film, and Emory’s game plan really fits their guys,” Mulitalo said. “They play with discipline and execute well.”
The Knights (2-3, 1-2) were hurt by eight penalties for 104 yards. SVU lost leading tackler Bishop Apodaca at the 5:42 mark of the first quarter after he was called for targeting while tackling Taylor.
After sputtering with their running game early in the season, the Wasps generated 245 yards on the ground Saturday in their run-pass option attack. Overstreet joined in on the fun with 40 yards rushing and two scores from the wildcat formation.
From Alabama and Oklahoma to E&H, the RPO can be deadly if defenders must guess where the ball is going.
“If teams just have the pass, an RPO is not very effective. It’s called run-pass option for a reason,” Newsome said.
Bailey said the balanced Wasps are eager for another challenge.
“We’re starting to click in several areas, and I think we’re getting pretty dangerous,” Bailey said.
