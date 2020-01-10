When James Madison University clashes with North Dakota State in today’s FCS national championship game, Truvell Wilson will man his spot on the offensive line for the Dukes.
That’s the same Truvell Wilson who was anchoring the O-Line at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise three years ago.
Indeed, a transfer from a small NCAA Division II school in the coalfields of Southwest Virginia has started every game at left guard for a squad that is 14-1 and averaging 41.3 points per game.
An interview could not be arranged with Wilson this week through JMU’s communications department, but half a dozen of his former UVa-Wise teammates had plenty to say about the big guy from Richmond, Virginia.
“He was a man of great character,” said Landon Mance, who played alongside Wilson on the offensive line for the Highland Cavaliers. “He always did what he was supposed to do on and off the field and stayed out of trouble; he never acted up. He was always a hard worker. We were partners our freshman year during weightlifting and he always finished every rep with max effort and he encouraged me to do the same when I was slacking.”
Wilson made quite an impact in his 11 games with the Highland Cavaliers.
He was an honorable mention choice on the All-Mountain East Conference team.
Wilson was a key contributor as the Cavs crafted a 6-5 record, the only winning season UVa-Wise has recorded in the last 11 years.
He first proved himself on the UVa-Wise practice field, holding his own against record-setting linebacker Zachary Blair of the Cavs.
“My senior year, one of our coaches came up with the nickname ‘Football Jesus’ for myself in the film room to the O-Linemen out of frustration for their lack of ability to block me during camp,” Blair said. “So one practice early in the season there was a play where Truvell blocked down and caught me just enough that I didn’t get my hands on the running back.
“After the play he was in my ear saying, ‘Not today, Football Jesus.’ And for a freshman to be talking to a senior like that I was kind of impressed and knew he’d do just fine.”
Wilson didn’t mutter many memorable words during his sole season spent in Wise.
“Off the field he was quiet as a mouse with great manners,” said former UVa-Wise running back Carlton Griffith. “He always did what the coaches asked of him and I think football was his way of expressing himself.”
It was all business for Wilson.
“The guy wasn’t about anything else other than school or football,” Blair said. “He was there for a reason.”
That’s called maturity.
“What impressed me the most was how collected and poised he was as a freshman,” said former UVa-Wise running back Victor Mitchell. “His mentality was at the level of a four-year starter.”
Wilson also had higher aspirations.
“I wanted to come to JMU out of high school,” Wilson told Greg Madia of Harrisonburg’s Daily News-Record back in August. “I didn’t get the offer, so I wanted to go get a year of film at Wise. I started all the games at left tackle and showed I could play, so I transferred here and the rest is history.”
After sitting out a season due to transfer rules, Wilson saw time on special teams and as a backup lineman in 2018.
This year, the 6-foot-2, 303-pound redshirt junior has paved the way for a JMU offense that is putting up 248.3 rushing yards per game. He earned third-team status on the All-Colonial Athletic Association squad.
Wilson isn’t the only player with a UVa-Wise connection on the Dukes’ roster. Safety Quint Boyd is the son of former Highland Cavaliers defensive coordinator Shap Boyd.
Wilson’s final game at UVa-Wise was a Thursday night loss at the University of Charleston on Nov. 10, 2016.
His biggest game to date will occur this afternoon in front of nearly 20,000 fans at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
“I’m excited to watch him compete for a national championship,” said Jeremy Eubank, who was a quarterback during Wilson’s time at UVa-Wise. “It’s fun knowing that you shared a huddle with a guy that is competing at such a high level against the best competition there is. He has a lot of people from UVa-Wise pulling for him.”
There might also be more to Truvell Wilson’s success story in the future.
“I think Truvell has what it takes to play on Sundays,” said former UVa-Wise tight end Denzell Henderson.
