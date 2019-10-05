How bad did things go for the football team at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Saturday afternoon?
Well, just consider that the Highland Cavaliers had more punts (10) than first downs (nine) in a 63-6 South Atlantic Conference loss at Lenoir-Rhyne.
Looking every bit like the eighth-ranked NCAA Division II team they are, the Bears (5-0, 3-0) scored 28 points in the first quarter and led 49-0 at halftime. Kyle Dugger had two punt returns for touchdowns in the first quarter alone as Lenoir-Rhyne thoroughly dominated.
The Bears held a 458-164 edge in total offense and 16 different players carried the ball as Lenoir-Rhyne racked up 356 yards on the ground.
UVa-Wise (1-4, 0-3) was sent to its fourth straight loss.
Freshman Lendon Redwine (Dobyns-Bennett) made his first collegiate start at quarterback, going 15-of-29 for 71 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He was also sacked twice.
The first touchdown of his collegiate career came with 7:39 left in the third quarter when he tossed a 4-yard scoring strike to former Grayson County High School standout Seth Phillips. Drew O’Bryan snagged an interception for the defense.
Freshman punter Drew Vermillion (Gate City) got a lot of work in for the Cavs once again as he averaged 35.8 yards on his 10 kicks.
UVa-Wise plays at Newberry on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.