WISE, Va. – There weren’t a ton of positives for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Saturday in a 21-14 South Atlantic Conference loss to Mars Hill, but the team’s freshman punter did earn some praise from his head coach.
“Drew Vermillion was really good today,” Dane Damron said.
The former Gate City High School standout had a sterling performance, averaging 44.9 yards on seven punts. Four of his boots pinned the Mars Hill Lions inside their own 20-yard line and Vermillion’s longest punt went for 56 yards.
It’s not optimal for any squad when the punter gets such regular work and Vermillion’s workload was a reflection of UVa-Wise’s mostly ineffective execution on offense.
Still, the newcomer did his job well when called upon.
“I obviously don’t want to punt a lot because that means giving the ball to the other team,” Vermillion said. “But when I have to, I try to get good yardage and make it where they can’t get any returns.”
The big boomer from Vermillion came in the third quarter.
First, he received the ball from junior long snapper Zach Cannon.
“The snap starts it all,” Vermillion said.
Then he did what he’s been doing for a long time.
“Got my leg into it, good roll, good coverage,” Vermillion said.
The special teams unit has provided some highlights for UVa-Wise thus far.
Demetrius Mann has returned two punts for touchdowns, including a first-quarter return on Saturday that covered 48 yards.
A.J. Felton Jr. blocked a field goal attempt and a punt attempt on Saturday.
“We’ve stepped it up this year on special teams,” Vermillion said.
Three games into his collegiate career, Vermillion has made an instant impact.
For the season, he’s averaging 39.8 yards on 20 kicks.
“I have been punting it better recently,” Vermillion said. “I think the most important thing was me getting used to live reps during practice and getting live game reps. As I keep going, hopefully I keep getting better.”
