Offense was hard to come by for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Saturday against the Newberry Wolves.
What else is new?
UVa-Wise managed just 112 yards of total offense in a 30-7 South Atlantic Conference football loss at Newberry as the Highland Cavaliers were sent to their fifth straight defeat.
The Cavs (1-5, 0-4) actually took a 7-0 lead with 2:12 remaining in the first quarter when Garrett Cropp scored on a 3-yard touchdown run.
The lead and any good vibes were short-lived as Newberry (2-4, 2-2) scored 30 unanswered points to close things out. To make matters worse for Wise, Alex Smith of the Wolves picked off a pass from UVa-Wise freshman quarterback Lendon Redwine and returned the interception 42 yards for a touchdown on the game’s final play.
Redwine was intercepted twice and was sacked seven times in the second start of his collegiate career.
UVa-Wise had the same number of punts as first downs – 11 of each – and scored just one touchdown for the third straight game.
Newberry on the other hand was balanced as the Wolves threw for 198 yards and rushed for 142 more.
UVa-Wise hosts Tusculum (1-5, 1-3) on Saturday.
