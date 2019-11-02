WISE, Va. – Homecoming proved to be bittersweet for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Saturday, as the losing streak extended to eight games for the Highland Cavaliers after a 27-6 South Atlantic Conference loss to Limestone College.
“Every game it seems like it’s the same...We play good defense, but then we give up some bad plays and some bad points, and then on offense we just continue to put ourselves behind the chains,” Cavaliers head coach Dane Damron said. “We’re losing battles at the line of scrimmage, and when you’re losing battles at the line of scrimmage you’re going to have a hard time generating anything. I’m getting tired of talking about how young we are, the fact of the matter is we’re just not performing well. We’re not playing good, we’re not coaching good and we’re just getting beat.”
It was a scoreless game through much of the first quarter until a one-yard run by redshirt junior DJ Phillips put the Saints up 7-0. Limestone recovered the ensuing onside kick, but on the first play of the drive sophomore AJ Felton Jr. leapt in front of the pass to make his second interception of the season. The Cavaliers would drive down the field, but they came up empty as a 30-yard field goal attempt missed wide left.
Limestone would extend its lead to 14-0 midway through the second quarter on a four-yard pass from Phillips to junior Quay Brown, and in the third quarter a 49-yard field goal by redshirt junior Thomas Cook followed by another one-yard run by Phillips would give the Saints 24 unanswered points. The Cavaliers avoided the shutout with just over six minutes remaining in the game, when freshman Lendon Redwine connected with freshman Mykael Anderson on a six-yard pass to give the pair their second career touchdowns. An attempted two-point conversion pass was intercepted in the end zone, and a 42-yard field goal would seal the victory for the Saints.
“We played with high intensity, but I kind of feel like we could have played better on both sides of the ball,” Felton said. “Limestone is a good school, they’ve got a good football program. They just came out and did what they have to do.”
Redwine led the Cavaliers passing attack, completing 8-of-12 pass attempts for 59 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also finished second on the team with 22 yards rushing on four attempts. Sophomores Tanner Bernard and Garrett Cropp combined for a 10-for-17 performance for 54 yards and an interception. Sophomore Terrence Lambert led the team with 30 yards rushing on 10 attempts, while Anderson finished with a team-high 27 yards on four receptions with a touchdown.
On defense, sophomore Austin J. Hicks recorded a game-high 15 total tackles while sophomore Micheal Rowser had a game-high 2.5 tackles for a loss. Juniors Rondre Knowles-Tener and Drew O’Bryan combined for eight tackles for the Cavaliers while accounting for the team’s two sacks.
“Defensively, passing-wise we don’t allow that many passing yards, so we’re doing better with that,” Felton said. “And then the front seven line up there, they’re doing a good job holding it up tight there. So I feel like we’re just improving every week and trying to get better and better.”
The Cavaliers (1-8) will return to action on Saturday for a Senior Day matchup against Catawba. Saturday will mark the final home game in the careers of linebacker Buster Henderson, defensive linemen Rahdazz Henderson and Bryce Harty, defensive backs Marquis Braimer and Steven Hill, offensive lineman Tristin Sellers and kicker Daryian Basco. As they prepare to take to their home field for the final time this season, Damron said that his team has a lot to work on in practice, but he remains confident in his team and the culture that they are building among the players.
“We’re not a good football team right now. That’s on me — I’ll wear it, I’ll own it. I’ve got to look and see how and where we can get better. I’d like to just come out next week and play better,” Damron said. “We’ve got good kids, and with what we’ve gone through this year not having the success on Saturdays, you would never know that Sunday through Friday they work incredibly hard, they practice good, and we’re just not getting the performance that we need to get on Saturday. But these kids are resilient and they’ll bounce back and they’ll come to work on Monday I have no doubt about that.”
