A football matchup between the University of Virginia’s College at Wise Highland Cavaliers and the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers is finally coming to fruition.
Both schools announced on Monday that UVa-Wise is set to play at ETSU during the 2021, 2024 and 2027 seasons. The first meeting is scheduled for Sept. 11, 2021 in Johnson City and that will be the initial gridiron clash between the two programs.
“It’s good for a number of reasons,” said UVa-Wise coach Dane Damron. “It’s great for Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee because of the proximity of the schools. It’s great for the budget, because we get to play a game for money and don’t have to travel very far. It’s also great for recruiting. Anytime you can put a FCS team on a schedule, kids like to play in games like that and challenge themselves.”
UVa-Wise already competes against Carson-Newman and Tusculum, nearby Tennessee schools which are members of the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference along with the Highland Cavaliers.
The team’s last game against a Southern Conference foe was a 49-15 setback to Wofford in 2014.
“[ETSU] Coach [Randy] Sanders has taken his program to a high level and we understand what we will be up against,” Damron said. “Our players will be enthusiastic about this and it will allow the people of Southwest Virginia to travel and watch us play in a great environment.”
Meanwhile, ETSU has played Virginia opponents Emory & Henry (2015), James Madison (2017) and Southern Conference rival Virginia Military Institute (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019) since reinstating football six years ago.
E&H earned a 27-24 win over East Tennessee State on Sept. 26, 2015 in front of 8,413 fans at Kermit Tipton Stadium in Johnson City. ETSU has since moved to William B. Greene Jr. Stadium on campus.
The 2021 football game will be the first meeting between UVa-Wise and ETSU in any sport since the Cavs traveled to Freedom Hall to face the Buccaneers in a men’s basketball exhibition game on Nov. 18, 2014. ETSU triumphed, 111-66.
One player who you can bet will be excited for the contest is UVa-Wise linebacker Austin J. Hicks. He began his career at ETSU prior to transferring to Wise and will be a senior come the fall of 2021.
As for the 2020 season, Damron is confident his team will be on the field.
“I don’t think there is any question it’s going to happen,” Damron said. “I think it’s gotta happen. If it doesn’t happen for a lot of schools, not just UVa-Wise, it’s going to mean bad things. I think we’ve gotta understand sickness has been around since the beginning of time. Not being insensitive about it, but we just have to deal with it the best we can, educate ourselves and go from there.”
The 2020 season-opener for the Highland Cavaliers is scheduled for Sept. 5 against Chowan in Murfreesboro, North Carolina. Damron and his coaches have been preparing for the upcoming season, sans players.
“I miss our kids and miss being around them,” Damron said. “That’s been the toughest thing.”
