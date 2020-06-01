borderbrawl_3

The football teams at UVa-Wise and East Tennessee State will play against each other for the first time in 2021. 

 Photo contributed by UVa-Wise

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise will begin a regional football rivalry with East Tennessee State next year.

The athletic department at UVa-Wise announced in a press release at 1 p.m. on Monday that the Highland Cavaliers will play at ETSU in 2021, 2024 and 2027.

The initial meeting between the programs is set for Sept. 11, 2021 in Johnson City, Tennessee.

“We are very excited about our upcoming series against ETSU,” UVa-Wise coach Dane Damron said in the press release. “These games will allow us to establish the UVa-Wise brand in Eastern Tennessee which is a vital recruiting ground for our program.”

UVa-Wise already has games against Carson-Newman and Tusculum, nearby Tennessee schools which are members of the South Atlantic Conference along with the Highland Cavaliers.

ETSU has played opponents Emory & Henry (2015), James Madison (2017) and Southern Conference rival Virginia Military Institute (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019) from the Commonwealth since returning to the gridiron in 2015.

The 2021 football game will be the first meeting between the two schools in any sport since the Cavs traveled to Freedom Hall to face the Buccaneers in a men’s basketball exhibition game on Nov. 18, 2015.

Check back later for more on this story.

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments