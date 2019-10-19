WISE, Va. – Cody Edwards played for an offensive mastermind while at Haysi High School, but he’s dealing strictly in defense these days.
The first-year defensive coordinator for the Tusculum Pioneers saw his team triumph over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise by a 21-19 margin on Saturday afternoon in a South Atlantic Conference football game at Carl Smith Stadium.
A member of Haysi’s Class of 2006 and a 2010 graduate of UVa-Wise, Edwards was successful in his return to Southwest Virginia.
He was a wide receiver for Haysi, where his head coach was James Colley, a guy known for his high-scoring offenses and innovate playbook.
“I think about those days often with Coach Colley and how we kind of used to spread it out,” Edwards said. “I believe I could get 11 guys together from that era and Coach Colley could stand on the sidelines and signal plays and we could still run ‘em. It was just innate in us. My first [coaching] job was on defense and I’ve been on that side of the ball ever since. I enjoy coaching defense and it kind of fits my personality.”
Just like Colley, Edwards is energetic.
“He’s always yelling and you’re going to hear his voice if you mess up,” said Tusculum senior safety Malik Goodman. “It’s been fun playing for him. He watches a lot of film, so by the time we meet at the beginning of the week we know everything the other team’s going to do.”
Keiser University (West Palm Beach, Florida) and John Carroll University (University Heights, Ohio) are among the stops Edwards has made on his coaching journey. Tusculum’s head coach is Jerry Odom, a former inside linebacker for the Florida Gators.
Tusculum entered Saturday’s contest with the fourth-best defense in the nine-team SAC. The Pioneers limited UVa-Wise to 253 yards of total offense, while recording six sacks and an interception.
“I definitely like the unit we’ve got,” Edwards said. “These guys have played hard, played tough and done a really good job of staying together. We’ve played a pretty tough schedule up to this point, but we’ve been able to put up some good numbers in all phases and we’re kind of hitting our stride now. We’re doing a good job and I’m pleased with this group.”
He was also pleased to return to his old stomping grounds and leave with a win.
“It was kind of nostalgic coming in here today,” Edwards said. “It was nice to be back in Southwest Virginia, for sure.”
