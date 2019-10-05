Virginia Tech Football

Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell (82) during a NCAA football game against Boston College on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Boston. 

 Stew Milne/AP

James Mitchell had his finest performance of the season for the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday.

The former Union High School star scored his third touchdown of the season in Tech’s 42-35 road win over the Miami Hurricanes.

Mitchell scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 2:16 left in the first quarter. The sophomore tight end also caught three passes for 75 yards.

Mitchell has eight catches for 127 yards in 2019.

