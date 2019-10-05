James Mitchell had his finest performance of the season for the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday.
The former Union High School star scored his third touchdown of the season in Tech’s 42-35 road win over the Miami Hurricanes.
Mitchell scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 2:16 left in the first quarter. The sophomore tight end also caught three passes for 75 yards.
Mitchell has eight catches for 127 yards in 2019.
