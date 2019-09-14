COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – The University of Virginia’s College at Wise turned in another sterling defensive effort in a 31-14 loss to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Saturday night.
UVa-Wise (1-1) had five sacks among their 13 tackles for loss and forced five turnovers.
However, the Highland Cavaliers turned it over four times themselves and managed just 226 yards of total offense.
Tennessee Tech (2-1) was held out of the end zone except for a 16-minute stretch of the first half in which they scored four touchdowns, once on special teams and the other on a fumble return.
UVa-Wise went up 7-0 with 1:35 remaining in the first quarter on Darrien Newton’s 7-yard touchdown run. The lead was short-lived as Tennessee Tech’s Metriu Fleming returned the ensuing kickoff 91 yards for a score.
Three more touchdowns in the second quarter sealed the deal for the Golden Eagles of the FCS Ohio Valley Conference.
UVa-Wise’s final score came with 5:02 remaining as Tanner Bernard threw a 31-yard TD pass to Markel Harrison.
David Gist ran for 94 yards and a touchdown for Tennessee Tech.
Terrence Lambert gained 84 yards rushing for the Cavaliers, who got 10 tackles from Buster Henderson. Drew Vermillion (Gate City) punted eight times for a 39.3-yard average.
UVa-Wise 7 0 7 0—14
Tennessee Tech 7 21 0 3—31
Scoring Summary
V-W – Newton 7 run (Basco kick)
TT – Fleming 91 kickoff return (Parker kick)
TT – Gist 1 run (Parker kick)
TT – Carter 12 fumble return (Parker kick)
TT – Fisher 1 run (Parker kick)
V-W – Harrison 31 pass from Bernard (Basco kick)
TT – Parker 24 FG
Team Stats
First Downs: V-W 16, TT 16; Rushes-Yards: V-W 48-80, TT 43-138; Passing Yards: V-W 146, TT 163; Comp.-Att.-Int.: V-W 17-33-0, TT 11-21-2; Fumbles-Lost: V-W 4-4, TT 3-3; Penalties-Yards: V-W 5-36, TT 3-25; Punts-Average: V-W 8-39.3, TT 5-35.2
Individual Stats
RUSHING – V-W: Lambert 22-84, Anderson 8-29, Newton 4-17, Jae. Gillespie 1-15, Jefferson 1-1, Cropp 2-0; TEAM 1-(-19), Bernard 9-(-47); TT: Gist 17-94, Goldsmith 12-40, Jones 1-12, Fleming 3-5, Miller 1-1, Fisher 9-(-14).
PASSING – V-W: Bernard 15-29-0, 141, Cropp, 2-4-0, 5; TT: Fisher 11-21-2, 163
RECEIVING – V-W: Harrison 1-31, Sharfi 2-28, Phillips 3-24, Jefferson 3-23, Fisher 3-23, Newton 3-12, Harty 2-5; TT: Fleming 3-65, Stafford 2-45, Kilpatrick 1-22, Hicks 1-19, Cross 2-9, Oden 1-2, Gist 1-1.
Attendance – 10,436.
