Hunter Taylor threw for 198 yards and three touchdowns and the Emory & Henry bounced back from last week’s loss with a 38-22 Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory over Guilford on Saturday afternoon.
Emory & Henry (6-3, 5-2), which saw its ODAC title hopes dashed last week in a loss to Bridgewater, led 17-6 after halftime and 24-9 going into the fourth quarter.
Taylor, who was 12-for-24 and didn’t throw an interception, completed scoring passes of 28 yards to Derrick Yates, 10 to Daniel Hall and a 74-yard catch-and run to Gunner Griffith.
Taylor also ran for a 1-yard score.
T.J. Tester led Emory & Henry on the ground with 152 yards on 29 carries. Grayson Overstreet added a 2-yard touchdown run for the Wasps. Griffith finished with seven receptions for 134 yards.
Ivan Phillips led Emory & Henry’s defensive performance with 14 tackles and a forced fumble. The Wasps finished with 10 tackles for loss, five sacks – including two apiece by Deondre Chambliss and Da’von Keith - five forced fumbles and an interception by Tennessee High product Ryan Gibson.
E&H took the lead just four minutes into the game when Yates caught a 28-yard scoring pass from Taylor. The Quakers answered with an Evan Carnes 27-yard reception from Gassert, with Trel Phillips blocking the extra point to lead the Wasps up 7-6 after one quarter.
Overstreet’s 2-yard run and a 42-yard field goal by Matt Seals put the Wasps up 17-6 at the break. Harrison Kiser connected on a third quarter 25-yard field goal for the Quakers, and Taylor followed with a 1-yard scoring run to pull ahead 24-9 going into the final period.
Taylor threw two more scoring passes to Hall (10 yards) and Griffith (74). Guilford added touchdowns on a 16-yard pass from Gassert to Russell and a 1-yard run from Shanaan McKoy.
Guilford (2-7, 1-6) was paced by Gassett, who threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns. Evan Carnes led the Quakers with 13 receptions for 115 yards and joined Russell with a score apiece. Russell had seven catches for 80 yards. The Quakers were held to just 25 yards on the ground.
Khayree Lundy paced Guilford with 14 tackles.
Emory & Henry, which still has a chance to play in the Neptune Bowl against the Apprentice School in Newport News later this month, will conclude its regular season on Saturday by hosting Ferrum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.