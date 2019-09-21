WISE, Va. – As Garrett Cropp’s fourth-down pass attempt sailed over the head of Darrien Newton in the end zone on Saturday with two seconds remaining, it signaled the end of a frustrating day for the football team at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Missed opportunities in the red zone ended up being the difference for the Highland Cavaliers as they dropped a 21-14 decision to the Mars Hill Lions at Carl Smith Stadium.
The first South Atlantic Conference contest in program history was one of vexation for UVa-Wise as the Cavs cashed in just once during five trips inside Mars Hill’s 20-yard line.
“That was a tough pill to swallow,” said sophomore tight end Seth Phillips. “It’s on us to execute better as a team. We got down in the red zone and just couldn’t seem to punch it in. We kept getting so close. As Coach [Dane Damron] says, we’ve got to look at this one, flush it down the toilet and move on.”
A missed field goal, two fumbles and that final turnover on downs were the negative red zone results for UVa-Wise.
“We didn’t make plays when we needed to make plays and they did,” Damron said. “We can sit here with ifs, ands or buts and all this, but the truth of the matter is when they needed a big play they found No. 2 and we were either holding him or he caught it.”
No. 2 would be Mars Hill senior Craig Rucker, who showed why he was the 2018 South Atlantic Conference player of the year. Rucker caught 12 passes for 185 yards and kept numerous drives alive with his playmaking skills.
Mars Hill (2-1, 1-0) racked up 481 yards of total offense against a strong UVa-Wise defensive unit.
“We had a great week of preparation coming in,” said Mars Hill quarterback Jimmy Urzua. “We had a few injuries that held us back a little bit, but overall the coaches did a great job. We knew it was their first game in this conference, so it was kind of like their Super Bowl. We’re glad to come out of here with a win.”
Urzua threw for 403 yards and two touchdowns with Rucker and Javon Harbison (four receptions, 102 yards, one touchdown) being his favorite targets.
“[Rucker and Harbison] make plays all the time,” Urzua said. “They bail me out in certain situations and I appreciate that.”
UVa-Wise (1-2, 0-1) had no such luxury as the offense was ineffective for most of the game, prompting a quarterback change late in the third quarter as Cropp took over for Tanner Bernard.
“We just weren’t operating at the position,” Damron said. “This week we just didn’t make plays when we needed and weren’t sharp. … We’re just not very good on offense right now and we’ve got to get it fixed.”
Cropp capped a 13-play, 96-yard drive by scoring on a 6-yard TD run to pull UVa-Wise within 21-14 with 5:01 remaining.
“He gave us a spark,” Damron said.
The Cavs got the ball back at their own 23 with 1:47 remaining and marched the ball to Mars Hill’s 11. However, Cropp misfired on his final three passes as the Cavs came up short.
Drew O’Bryan, Austin Hicks and Buster Henderson each had six tackles for UVa-Wise, while A.J. Felton Jr. blocked a punt and a field goal attempt.
Freshman Drew Vermillion (Gate City) punted exceptionally well and Demetrius Mann returned a punt for a touchdown in the first quarter, but other than that it was a tough day for the Cavs.
UVa-Wise has lost its last seven games decided by 10 points or fewer, failing to finish when things get tight.
“[Mars Hill has] a really good passing game,” said Mann, who had four tackles from his spot in the defensive secondary. “We got some penalties and we have to clean that up. We couldn’t make adjustments and they got the best of us. We’ve been through this before and we always bounce back.”
