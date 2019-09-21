Emory & Henry College’s defense played well on Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to provide the Wasps with their first win of the 2019 football season.
Justin DeLeon caught a 53-yard touchdown pass from Burke Estes with 7:51 remaining, the go-ahead score for the Randolph-Macon Yellow Jackets in a 20-17 Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory over the Wasps.
E&H (0-2) had taken a 17-13 lead with 9:43 remaining when Sullivan East High School graduate Gunner Griffith corralled a 14-yard scoring strike from Hunter Taylor with 9:43 left.
However, Randolph-Macon (2-1) needed just four plays to cover 65 yards and grab the lead for good on the Estes-to-DeLeon toss.
Emory & Henry built a 10-0 lead in the first half on a Matt Seals 47-yard field goal and quarterback Hunter Taylor’s 9-yard run. Randolph-Macon rallied.
Taylor was 10-of-28 for 166 yards with one touchdown and one interception, while also supplying 56 rushing yards.
Grayson Overstreet led the Wasps with eight tackles and Kaleb Bare (Sullivan East) made five tackles. E&H limited ODAC rushing king Tre Frederick to 107 rushing yards.
Emory & Henry plays at Bluefield on Saturday at 6 p.m.
