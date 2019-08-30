Game time: 3:35 p.m.
Where: Kidd Brewer Stadium (30,000) in Boone, N.C.
Broadcast: ESPN+
Radio: WXSM-AM 640; 104.9 FM
Coming in: Season opener for both teams
2018: ETSU (8-4, lost to Jacksonville State, FCS first round playoffs 34-27); Appalachian State (11-2, def. Middle Tennessee State, New Orleans Bowl, 45-13).
Series background: ETSU renews its old Southern Conference rivalry with Appalachian State, with these teams last playing in 2003. The Mountaineers hold a 32-13-2 series advantage against the Buccaneers, with six of those ETSU victories coming in Boone. ETSU returns for its fifth season since the program was dropped in 2004. Appalachian State is in its fifth year in the Bowl Championship Series, having left SoCon football for the Sun Belt Conference. The Mountaineers are an impressive 40-11 in those four seasons, going 4-0 in bowl games. Randy Sanders returns for this second season at ETSU, leading the Bucs to a 8-4 record and a Football Championship Series playoff berth last season. Elian Drinkwitz is the new head coach for the Mountaineers, having replaced Scott Satterfield, who left for Louisville.
What to watch for: Appalachian State returns a bulk of its team on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Zac Thomas (2,600 all-purpose yards, 31 TD), tailback Darrynton Evans (1,187, 7 TD) and top receiver Corey Sutton (44-773, 10 TD). In addition to SoCon preseason defensive player of the year Nasir Player, ETSU’s defense will be led by a talented secondary that picked off a SoCon leading 11 passes last season, including six by preseason FCS All-American Tyree Robinson. Player had 43 stops last year, including 11 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hurries, 6.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. ETSU is expected to lean heavily on the running back duo of Quay Holmes (928, 13 TD) and Jacob Saylors (615, 4), with Chance Thrasher taking the snaps at center, having transferred from ETSU after throwing for 17 yards and rushing for 10 more yards last season at Coastal Carolina. Holmes and Saylors also combined for 57 receptions, 498 yards and two scores for the Bucs. The young and still rebuilding Bucs, who have more freshmen than the other three classes combined, will be challenged by a speedy defense led by Akeem-Davis Gaither, who had 105 tackles, including 8.5 stops for loss last season. The Mountaineers are 4-1 against FCS foes since moving to the FBS level five seasons ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.