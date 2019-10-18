Tusculum at UVa-Wise
Game time: 1 p.m.
Where: Carl Smith Stadium (Wise, Va.)
Radio: WLSD, 92.5 FM
Coming in: Tusculum (1-5, 1-3) lost to Lenoir-Rhyne, 30-14, last week; UVa-Wise (1-5, 0-4) lost to Newberry, 30-7, last week.
What to watch for: The University of Virginia’s College at Wise is playing its first home game since Sept. 21 and the Highland Cavaliers will try to snap a five-game losing streak. Tusculum has lost three in a row. … Neither offense is what one would call high-powered. UVa-Wise has scored more than 14 points just once this season, while Tusculum has been limited to 21 or fewer points in five of its six games. … UVa-Wise’s kickers have not made a field goal yet this season. … Remember Jarome Johnson? He played quarterback at UVa-Wise during the 2017 and 2018 seasons before transferring to Bowie State in Maryland. All Johnson’s done at his new school is pass for 617 yards, rush for 569 yards and helped the Bulldogs go 6-0 and climb to 16th in the latest NCAA Division II poll. … Freshman offensive lineman Clayton Rose (Sullivan East), Carter Everett (Elizabethton), Dylan DeBusk (Greeneville), C.J. Carter (Daniel Boone), Tyler Estep (David Crockett), Tristan Biddy (South Greene), Landon Brown (Science Hill) and Eli Shepherd (Greeneville) are among the Northeast Tennesseans on the Tusculum roster. The defensive coordinator for the Pioneers is Cody Edwards, a Haysi High School graduate and a former player at UVa.-Wise. The defensive unit has played well under his direction, only allowing 318.5 yards of total offense per game.
Washington & Lee at Emory & Henry
Game time: 1 p.m.
Where: Fred Selfe Stadium, Emory, Va.
Radio: WEHC 90.7 FM, Emory, Va.
Coming in: Washington & Lee (4-1, 3-0) defeated Ferrum 30-10 two weeks ago; E&H (3-2, 2-1) won 56-14 last week at Southern Virginia.
What to watch for: Emory & Henry has won three straight games behind the grit of quarterback Hunter Taylor (1,012 yards passing), an improved running game and an aggressive defense. Senior receiver Derrick Yates leads all ODAC receivers with 134 yards receiving per game and 10 touchdowns. Senior Da’Von Keith and sophomore Donovan Pinnix have combined on 13 sacks. .. With Randolph-Macon (5-1 4-0), Bridgewater (5-0, 3-0) and W&L all unbeaten in the ODAC, E&H faces a virtual must-win situation in this homecoming matchup. … W&L, picked for a fifth-place finish in the conference, has reeled off four consecutive wins despite losing starting quarterback Drew Richardson to a knee sprain. Players to watch for the Generals include sophomore quarterback Jack Pollard (544 yards passing), junior receiver Montgomery Owen (18 receptions, 456 yards) and junior running back Josh Breece, who ranks third on W&L’s career rushing list with 3,225 yards. … W&L has won seven of the past nine games against E&H, but the Wasps lead the series by a 30-18 margin. E&H has struggled to contain the option offense of W&L in recent years and that’s the key today.
