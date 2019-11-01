Bridgewater at Emory & Henry
Game time: 1 p.m.
Where: Fred Selfe Stadium, Emory, Va.
Radio: WEHC 90.7 FM, Emory, Va.
Coming in: No. 25 Bridgewater (7-0, 5-0) won 31-14 last week at Washington & Lee; E&H (5-2, 4-1) won 41-31 last week at Shenandoah
What to watch for: This shapes up as the biggest game at Emory in several years. E&H has won five straight since falling 20-17 at defending champ Randolph-Macon College, while the Bridgewater College Eagles have reeled off 11 straight wins. BC and R-MC are tied atop the ODAC with 5-0 records, and those teams meet next week in Bridgewater. The Wasps travel to Guilford (2-5, 1-4) next week before hosting Ferrum (3-4, 2-3) on Nov. 16. R-MC will host Washington & Lee today. … E&H leads the ODAC in scoring (41.6 points per game) while BC tops the ODAC and ranks 12th nationally in scoring defense at just 12.3 points allowed per game. … E&H junior Hunter Taylor tops the ODAC in TD passes (19) and yards passing per game (271) while All-American candidate Derrick Yates is first in TD receptions (12) and yards receiving per game (129). Linebacker Ivan Phillips (Dobyns-Bennett) is the No. 6 tackler in the ODAC. …. BC, ranked No. 25 in the AFCA poll the past two weeks, has not allowed more than 200 total yards in its past three games. Senior Jay Scroggins has passed for 1,577 yards while completing 71 percent of his throws while senior linebacker Re’Shaun Myers averages eight tackles. The last time BC won 12 straight games was in 2001 when the Eagles advanced to the Division III national championship contest. … The Eagles opened a 29-0 lead over E&H last season en route to a 53-13 victory. This RPO offense of E&H will be tested against the quick BC defense.
Limestone at UVa-Wise
Game time: 2 p.m.
Where: Carl Smith Stadium (Wise, Va.)
Radio: WLSD, 92.5 FM
Coming in: Limestone (2-6, 1-4) lost to Lenoir-Rhyne, 28-20, last Saturday; UVa-Wise (1-7, 0-6), lost to Wingate, 45-13, last Saturday.
What to watch for: In the South Atlantic Conference preseason coaches poll, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise was pegged for a ninth-place finish in the nine-team league. One spot ahead of the Highland Cavaliers was the Limestone College Saints, UVa-Wise’s homecoming opponent this afternoon. … Limestone has lost 18 of its last 20 games and the Saints were winless last season. They are vastly improved in 2019, owning wins over UNC Pembroke and Catawba, while giving nationally-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne a serious test last week. … Redshirt junior quarterback D.J. Phillips of the Saints is a Marshall University transfer and has thrown for a SAC-leading 1,490 yards. … Limestone played its first season of football in 2014. … UVa-Wise has lost seven straight and an inept offense is mostly to blame. The Cavs rank last in the South Atlantic Conference in rushing offense (86.6 yards per game), total offense (240.9 yards per game), scoring offense (15.0 points per game), sacks allowed (4.0 per game) and time of possession (26:32). … Two of the top punters in the South Atlantic Conference will be on the field today. Limestone’s Thomas Cook is averaging 43.9 yards on 46 punts, while UVa-Wise freshman Drew Vermillion (Gate City) is averaging 38.6 yards on 67 boots.
The Citadel at East Tennessee State
Game time: 3:35 p.m.
Where: William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium (7,684)
Radio: WXSM-AM 640 / 104.9 FM
Broadcast: ESPN3
Coming in: The Citadel def. Mercer 35-24 last Saturday; ETSU lost to Samford 24-17 last week.
What to watch for: It’s homecoming in Johnson City, and the Bucs could certainly use some home cooking...ETSU (2-6, 0-5) has lost four straight, but are 2-2 at home this season…The Citadel (5-4, 3-2) has won three in a row…ETSU is 16-11 all-time against the Bulldogs, including a 1-2 record since the program returned in 2015. That was a 26-23 win last season…Expect the Bulldogs to keep the ball on the ground with its triple-option attack, led by Brandon Rainey, who has run for 718 yards and 14 scores and also thrown for 688 yards and nine more scores…The Citadel, which throws for less than 100 yards per game, leads the SoCon in time of possession in excess of 37 minutes per game…ETSU wants to lean on Quay Holmes, who is eighth in the FCS in all-purpose yards with 145, while the Bulldogs are first in rushing defense, led by Willie Eubanks III (81 tackles) and Joseph Randolph II, who paces the SoCon with five sacks and 11 tackles for loss…ETSU is seventh in the SoCon in scoring offense, and have been held to 17 or fewer points during its recent skid…Artevis Smith has been a bright spot for the ETSU defense, twice earning Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week this season, recording a team-leading 58 tackles with four interceptions, eight passes defended, four more pass breakups and a forced fumble…ETSU has one game remaining against Mercer on Nov. 16.
