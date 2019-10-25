Emory & Henry at Shenandoah
Game time: 1 p.m.
Where: Shentel Stadium, Winchester, Va.
Radio: WEHC 90.7 FM, Emory, Va.
Coming in: E&H (4-2, 3-1) defeated Washington & Lee 48-42 last week; Shenandoah University (4-2, 3-2) defeated Hampden-Sydney 21-17 last week
What to watch for: Emory & Henry earned a signature win last week before a homecoming crowd of 6,245. The offense was balanced and the defense held off a complicated W&L flexbone attack. … E&H senior Derrick Yates ranks third in NCAA Division III with 140 yards receiving per game and is tied in TD receptions with 12. Hunter Taylor has passed for 1,380 yards and 16 scores in five games, while sophomore linebacker Ivan Phillips (Dobyns-Bennett) leads the team in tackles with 38. …Former Union standout Justin Falin has been the regular punter for E&H all season, averaging 38.4 yards with eight kicks deposited inside the 20-yard line. Sophomore defensive tackle Kaleb Bare (Sullivan East) has contributed 11 tackles while sophomore defensive back Carter Counts (Abingdon) has six stops. … Shenandoah was picked seventh in the ODAC preseason poll following the graduation of record-setting quarterback Hayden Bauserman. Junior Ben Agostino has emerged to lead the ODAC with 1,562 yards passing with 12 scores, but sophomore Ben Rhodenizer (Lexington, Va.) guided the Hornets to a key score last week. SU ranks seventh in ODAC rushing with just 121 yards per game …Former E&H offensive coordinator Stan Hodgin has the same role for SU. Senior safety Nate Hill tops the ODAC with five interceptions while 6-4 senior Casey Stewart is third with 107 yards receiving per game… E&H holds a 5-2 edge in the series, earning a 52-50 victory last season in Emory.
East Tennessee State at Samford
Game time:1:05 p.m.
Where: Seibert Stadium, Birmingham, Ala. (6,700)
Radio:WXSM-AM 640, 104.9 FM
Broadcast: ESPN+
Coming in: ETSU lost to Chattanooga 16-13 on Oct. 17; Samford lost to VMI 48-41 in OT on Oct. 19.
What to watch for: These clubs have only met six times, with the ETSU (2-5, 0-4) winning just once, a 15-14 upset of the then-No. 18 Bulldogs in 2016…Samford (3-4, 2-2) competed in the Ohio Valley Conference before joining the Southern Conference following the 2003 season…Samford defeated ETSU 38-27 last season with current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges at the controls for the Bulldogs…Opposites will attract in this one. Samford is scoring 38.9 points a game, but allowing 42.9, surrendering at least 45 points in four games, including 58 and 48 during its current two-game losing skid…ETSU is scoring just 19.9 points, having only passed 24 points in one game this season. The Bucs, losers of three straight, have been stingy, allowing 23.6 points a contest…South Florida transfer Chris Oladokun leads Samford’s high-powered attack, having thrown for 1,585 yards and 15 touchdowns. He is also second on the Bulldogs with 350 yards and six scores on the ground…ETSU has tried to get its two-headed running back duo of Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors going this season, and this could be the game, with Samford allowing more than 275 yards on the ground per game…Samford is 1-2 in overtime games this season, and 2-1 against FCS ranked teams, defeating The Citadel and Wofford and losing to Furman…Birmingham native Artevis Smith leads the Bucs with 48 tackles and three interceptions…ETSU returns home next Saturday to face The Citadel in the Bucs’ first home game since Oct. 5. It will be homecoming in Johnson City.
UVa-Wise at Wingate
Game time: 6 p.m.
Where: Irwin Belk Stadium (Wingate, N.C.)
Radio: WLSD, 92.5 FM
Coming in: UVa-Wise (1-6, 0-5) lost to Tusculum, 21-9, last Saturday; Wingate (7-0, 4-0) beat UNC Pembroke, 48-38, last Saturday.
What to watch for: The University of Virginia’s College at Wise has lost six straight games and the Highland Cavaliers have not scored more than 20 points in any game during that skid. … UVa-Wise is averaging only 15.3 points and 226.3 yards of total offense per game and the Highland Cavaliers have been successful on just 29 percent of their third-down conversion attempts. That offensive ineptitude has led freshman Drew Vermillion (Gate City) to punt 59 times, the most of any player in all of NCAA Division II. He is averaging 38.9 yards on those boots. … Marcus Tarrer of the Cavs leads the South Atlantic Conference in tackles with 63. … Wingate has won 17 consecutive regular-season games and the Bulldogs are ranked 12th nationally in the last DII national poll …. Wingate is yielding just 18.6 points per game with Jesiah Carlton leading the way. The Bulldogs are averaging 32.7 points per game. Redshirt sophomore Noah Arnett from Cloudland High School in Roan Mountain, Tennessee, has rushed for 39 yards on 11 carries this season for Wingate.
