Ferrum at Emory & Henry
Game time: 1 p.m.
Where: Fred Selfe Stadium, Emory, Va.
Radio: WEHC, 90.7 FM
Coming in: Ferrum (4-5, 3-4) won 31-14 last week at Hampden-Sydney; Emory & Henry (6-3, 5-2) won 38-22 last week at Guilford
What to watch for: With a victory, Emory & Henry can secure its best record since an 8-2 mark in the first season for head coach Curt Newsome in 2014. Newsome’s overall record at E&H is 33-24. … The 2019 Wasps have outscored foes by an average margin of 36-25, but could not overcome ODAC champion Bridgewater (9-0, 7-0) and Randolph-Macon. …Barring a surprise playoff bid, it appears that R-MC will accept the invitation to play in next week’s Neptune Bowl which pits the ODAC’s No. 2 team against Apprentice in Virginia Beach. E&H fans will have a final chance to salute accomplished seniors such as receiver Derrick Yates, offensive lineman Tyler Wetterrings, defensive linemen Josh Fleenor and Da’Von Keith, and kicker Matt Seals. Look for prized freshman Grayson Overstreet to play a major role at running back. … Today will also serve as the final game for record-setting Ferrum running back Brian Mann. The former Giles standout returned to the lineup last week after a four-game absence due to a sprained knee. Senior quarterback Zack Clifford (Glenvar) has set a new Ferrum career standard with 4,872 yards passing. …The Ferrum roster includes offensive linemen Travis Fudge (Abingdon), Eric Workman (Graham) and Cade Rouse (Rural Retreat); long snapper Preston Shaffer (Virginia High), linebacker Tanner Kennedy (Union), senior tight end Dakota Crouse (Tazewell), and freshman defensive back Jacquez Younger from George Wythe.
UVa-Wise at UNC Pembroke
Game time: 1 p.m.
Where: Grace P. Johnson Stadium (Pembroke, N.C.)
Radio: WLSD, 92.5 FM
Coming in: UVa-Wise (2-8) beat Catawba, 21-14, last Saturday; UNC Pembroke (3-7) lost to Lenoir-Rhyne, 45-31, last Saturday.
What to watch for: A week after posting the first South Atlantic Conference win in program history, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise will try to close a disappointing 2019 season with back-to-back victories. … The UNC Pembroke Braves have lost four straight, but all of those defeats have been decided by 14 points or less. … Opponents are scoring 36.2 points per game against Pembroke, while putting up 31.6 points per contest against UVa-Wise. … Quarterback Josh Jones is the catalyst for Pembroke as he’s thrown for 2,158 yards, 15 touchdowns, five interceptions and completed 63.1 percent of his passes. Meanwhile, UVa-Wise has relied on three QBs – Lendon Redwine, Garrett Cropp and Tanner Bernard – who have combined for 10 touchdowns, 13 INTs and have completed only 50.4 percent of their throws. … UVa-Wise freshman Drew Vermillion (Gate City) has punted a school-record 80 times this season. He is averaging 37.9 yards per boot. … Former UVa-Wise standouts are finding success elsewhere since transferring. Jarome Johnson is the quarterback at nationally-ranked Bowie State and was named the CIAA (Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) offensive player of the year, Truvell Wilson has started all nine games as an offensive lineman at FCS power James Madison University, Brycen Lee is the QB at NAIA Webber International University and running back Jamorya Cousin is now at California University of Pennsylvania.
Mercer at East Tennessee State
Game time: 1:05 p.m.
Where: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium (7,694)
Radio: WXSM-AM 640 / 104.9 FM
Broadcast: ESPN3
Coming in: ETSU (2-8, 0-7) lost to Western Carolina 23-20 OT; Mercer (4-6, 3-4) lost to Wofford 41-7.
What to watch for: Barring a momentous upset at Vanderbilt next week to end the season, this is the Buccaneers final chance to snap a six-game losing skid…Mercer faces much the same situation, with a visit next week to North Carolina…ETSU, which has won two of four games – including the last two - with the Bears since 2015, has already clinched last place in the Southern Conference, one season after sharing the SoCon regular season championship…The Buccaneers are just 1-6 in games decided by seven points or less, including four straight losses by 3, 7, 4 and 3 points…Mercer started the season at 2-0, but is 2-6 since then, allowing at least 33 points in all but one of their last eight games…That might not be a problem against ETSU, who are averaging 20.3 points per game, having been held under 20 points in all but three games…This is the final home game for 21 ETSU seniors, who began their careers playing at Science Hill’s Kermit Tipton Stadium before moving to exquisite Greene Stadium in 2017…One of those seniors is Artevius Smith, a defensive back with four interceptions, who is still confident that ETSU can get its first win since defeating Austin Peay on Sept. 21… “As a team, we know that we just got to keep going and keep moving.,” Smith said. “We can’t focus on the past too much. We just need to keep moving forward and just be positive.”
