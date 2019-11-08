Catawba at UVa-Wise
Game time: Noon
Where: Carl Smith Stadium (Wise, Va.)
Radio: WLSD, 92.5 FM
Coming in: Catawba (1-8, 0-6) lost to Tusculum, 32-14, last Saturday; UVa-Wise (1-8, 0-7) lost to Limestone, 27-6, last Saturday
What to watch for: The loser will be relegated to last place in the South Atlantic Conference. The University of Virginia’s College at Wise has never gone winless in league play in program history. … UVa-Wise has lost eight straight, while Catawba is on a seven-game losing skid. … UVa-Wise’s Bryce Harty, Buster Henderson, Rahdazz Henderson, Marquis Braimer, Tristin Sellers, Daryian Basco and Steven Hill will be honored in a pregame ceremony as part of Senior Day festivities. … UVa-Wise sophomore linebacker Austin J. Hicks currently leads the SAC with 83 tackles. He was a standout at Happy Valley High School in Elizabethton, Tennessee, and began his collegiate career at East Tennessee State University. … Senior defensive back Cris Page is the player to watch for Catawba as he’s snagged five interceptions. … Expect a defensive struggled with the two worst offensive teams in the South Atlantic Conference on the field: UVa-Wise is averaging 14 points per game, while Catawba is scoring 17.2 points per game.
Emory & Henry at Guilford
Game time: 1 p.m.
Where: Armfield Athletic Center, Greensboro, N.C.
Radio: WEHC, 90.7 FM
Coming in: Emory & Henry (5-3, 4-2) lost 35-3 to Bridgewater last week; Guilford (2-6, 1-5) lost 30-17 at Southern Virginia last week
What to watch for: A five-game win streak for Emory & Henry ended against a balanced, deep and athletic Bridgewater squad. While visions for an ODAC title are gone, there is a longshot scenario for the Neptune Bowl at the 6,000-seat Virginia Beach Sportsplex. That Nov. 23 game pits the No. 2 team in the ODAC against the Apprentice School. E&H fans must hope that the loser of Saturday’s game between Bridgewater and Randolph-Macon earns a bid to the Division III playoffs. … The E&H offense fizzled even more last week when quarterback Hunter Taylor was forced to the sidelines in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. Taylor plans to play today as the Wasps aim for a 7-3 season. … Guilford is led by Jermaine Russell. The junior ranks third in the ODAC with 859 yards receiving and has registered at least 200 all-purpose yards in four games this season. Former E&H player Alex Manley has thrown for 1,068 yards and eight scores for GC, but freshman Teddy Gassert ran the offense last week. Guilford allows 37 points and 454 total yards per game. … E&H seniors such as Derrick Yates (57 receptions, 959 yards), tackle Josh Fleenor (47 tackles), free safety Jayden Roseboro (24 tackles, two interceptions) and linebacker Staymon Johnson (23 tackles) have been steady while senior kicker Matt Seals has been perfect on 39 extra point attempts while adding five field goals.
East Tennessee State at Western Carolina
Game time: 3:35 p.m.
Where: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium (13,742)
Radio: WXSM-AM 640 / 104.9 FM
Broadcast: ESPN+
Coming in: ETSU lost to The Citadel 31-27; Western Carolina def. VMI 43-35.
What to watch for: Western Carolina holds a slim 24-23-1 record in this long-time series…This is the second year that the Blue Ridge Border Battle Trophy is up for a grabs, with the Buccaneers claiming the first edition last season in three overtimes…ETSU lost its hold on the Rail Rivalry Trophy earlier this year in a loss at Chattanooga…One season after earning a share of the Southern Conference title, ETSU is currently in sole possession of last place with three games to play…The Catamounts won its first SoCon game last week against VMI, led by Donnavan Spencer’s 247 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns and 322 yards passing and another three scores from SoCon Preseason Offensive Player of the Year Tyrie Adams…ETSU fell one yard short in last week’s loss to The Citadel…ETSU senior defensive back Artevius Smith, who leads the Bucs with 66 tackles and four interceptions, has joined teammates Nasir Player and Tyree Robinson on the Buck Buchanan Award watch list, which goes to the top FCS defensive player in the nation…ETSU’s offense has received a recent lift from receiver Will Huzzie, who has caught 17 passes for 262 yards and two scores over the last three games, including being the top play on ESPN’s Top 10 countdown following a one-handed scoring snag at Chattanooga….These schools are separated by just 112 miles, and by one game in the SoCon standings.
