East Tennessee State at Vanderbilt
Game time: 3:33 p.m.
Where: Vanderbilt Stadium (40,550)
Radio: WXSM-AM 640 / 104.9 FM
Broadcast: SEC Network+
Coming in: ETSU def. Mercer 38-33 last week; Vanderbilt lost to Kentucky 38-14 last week.
What to watch for: ETSU (3-8) concludes its season with a “money” game against the Commodores (2-8)…ETSU has played two other FBS clubs since the program was revived in 2015, falling to Tennessee last year and Appalachian State to start this one…Vanderbilt, which will end its season next week against the Volunteers, is looking to snap a three-game losing skid…ETSU had dropped six in a row before ETSU ran for 410 yards, including a school record 255 yards and three touchdowns from Quay Holmes in last week’s win over Mercer…Expect plenty of carries for Holmes in this one, with the Commodores struggling to stop the run…Holmes, who is ninth among FCS backs with 1,113 yards this season, has accumulated 541 yards of those in his last three games…ETSU safety Artevius Smith is tied for third in the FCS with five interceptions…Vanderbilt has tallied just 15 points a game this season, including 14 or fewer points in six games. They have managed just 21 points during their three-game skid…Ke’Shawn Vaughn leads the Commodores with 876 yards on the ground and Riley Neal has tallied 1,267 through the air…Vandy coach Derek Mason received what can sometimes turn into the “dreaded” vote of confidence earlier this week, having not had a winning record in six seasons in Nashville. Two of his teams finished 6-7, losing bowl games at the end of each year...ETSU has other future FBS foes on the slate, including (Georgia (2020), Vanderbilt again (‘21), North Carolina (‘22) and Appalachian State (‘24).
