Game time: 1 p.m.
Where: Burke-Tarr Stadium (Jefferson City, Tenn.)
Radio: WLSD, 92.5 FM
Coming in: UVa-Wise (1-2, 0-1) lost to Mars Hill, 21-14, last week; Carson-Newman (1-1, 0-1) lost to Wingate, 30-28, last week
What to watch for: Believe it or not, this will be the first time these two schools have met on the gridi-ron. “We’ve got a great support group in that area, Southwest Virginia, Northeast Tennessee, I think it’s great for them to be able to come here because they’ve been inundated with Virginia- Wise, those kinds of things,” Carson-Newman coach Mike Turner said at his Tuesday press conference. “They’re hoping that this becomes a rivalry game, similar to like a Tusculum deal because of the proximity and that’s the way it should be. You got great fans and the same way with Virginia-Wise. They’ve got kids out of the Knoxville area and the Morristown area so it should be a great football game.” … Carson-Newman’s usually tough rushing attack is led by Derrick Evans, Antonio Wimbush and Toot Johnson, who have combined for 389 yards on the ground. Wimbush earned All-American honors in 2018. … Caleb Goins (John Battle) is a backup linebacker at C-N. … Eastern Kentucky University transfer Drew O’Bryan has been a force for UVa-Wise at linebacker as 6 ½ of his 19 tackles have resulted in a loss of yardage. … One of these teams will get a much-needed (and first) South Atlantic Conference win today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.