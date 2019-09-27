w

Game time: 1 p.m.

Where: Burke-Tarr Stadium (Jefferson City, Tenn.)

Radio: WLSD, 92.5 FM

Coming in: UVa-Wise (1-2, 0-1) lost to Mars Hill, 21-14, last week; Carson-Newman (1-1, 0-1) lost to Wingate, 30-28, last week

What to watch for: Believe it or not, this will be the first time these two schools have met on the gridi-ron. “We’ve got a great support group in that area, Southwest Virginia, Northeast Tennessee, I think it’s great for them to be able to come here because they’ve been inundated with Virginia- Wise, those kinds of things,” Carson-Newman coach Mike Turner said at his Tuesday press conference. “They’re hoping that this becomes a rivalry game, similar to like a Tusculum deal because of the proximity and that’s the way it should be. You got great fans and the same way with Virginia-Wise. They’ve got kids out of the Knoxville area and the Morristown area so it should be a great football game.” … Carson-Newman’s usually tough rushing attack is led by Derrick Evans, Antonio Wimbush and Toot Johnson, who have combined for 389 yards on the ground. Wimbush earned All-American honors in 2018. … Caleb Goins (John Battle) is a backup linebacker at C-N. … Eastern Kentucky University transfer Drew O’Bryan has been a force for UVa-Wise at linebacker as 6 ½ of his 19 tackles have resulted in a loss of yardage. … One of these teams will get a much-needed (and first) South Atlantic Conference win today.

