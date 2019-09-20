Game time: 1 p.m.
Where: Day Field, Ashland, Va.
Radio: WEHC, 90.7 FM
Coming in: RMC (1-1, 0-0) won 30-27 at Averett last week; E&H (0-1, 0-0) lost 31-24 in overtime against North Carolina Wesleyan on Sept. 7
What to watch for: In a familiar storyline, E&H was hurt by big plays and an inconsistent run game in the season opener. Head coach Curt Newsome said that junior Hunter Taylor has been sharp in practice and will return at quarterback today. … “Randolph-Macon is as good as any team that we will play all season,” Newsome said. “They’ve got a senior-dominated defense, a big offensive line and a strong running attack, so I expect a physical game. We need to run the ball better and stop the run. I look for Hunter to be a leader.” … After winning its 11th Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship, R-MC earned the maximum eight first-place votes in the ODAC coaches poll. … With 12 returning All-ODAC selections, the Yellow Jackets began the season ranked No. 24 in the NCAA Division III ranks. One week after falling 17-12 to No. 6 Johns Hopkins, R-MC rallied from an 18-point fourth quarter deficit against Averett as senior Tre Frederick rushed for 198 yards on 29 carries. In the process, Frederick broke the ODAC’s career rushing record of 4,276 yards. R-MC senior quarterback Burke Estes, the 2018 ODAC Scholar-Athlete for football, has thrown for 344 yards with five interceptions. … E&H dropped a 24-14 decision to Averett in scrimmage action, but Derrick Yates only played two series.
