Game time: 1:05 p.m.
Where: Paladin Stadium, Greenville, S.C. (16,000)
Radio: WXSM-AM 640 / 104.9 FM NASH ICON
Broadcast: ESPN+
Coming in: ETSU (2-2, 0-1), def. Austin Peay 20-14 last Saturday; Furman (2-2, 1-0) def. Mercer 45-10 last Saturday.
What to watch for: FCS No. 15 Furman has usually had the best of ETSU, leading the series 25-8, alt-hough the Buccaneers overcame a 21-point third quarter deficit to claim a 29-27 victory last season. …ETSU is just 2-15 all-time in Greenville...The Bucs are 3-4 in games played on Sept. 28, but have won the last three. …Furman’s two losses have been to FBS Virginia Tech (24-17) - which they led 14-3 at halftime – and Georgia State (48-42), which defeated Tennessee the week before. …Furman, which was picked second in the Southern Conference preseason poll to Wofford, has scored 46, 42 and 45 points in three of its four games. …ETSU hopes to have the services of DE Jason Maduafokwa and DB Tyree Rob-inson, who missed the Austin Peay game with injuries. …Two late interceptions, one by MJ Woods, pre-served the win against the Governors, the first picks of the season for the Bucs. …ETSU RB Jacob Saylors is providing an average of 120 all-purpose yards over the last three games. …Furman QB Darren Grain-ger has combined (run/pass) for 928 yards and 10 touchdowns. …ETSU has six South Carolina products on its roster, including starting defensive end Nasir Player and center Ben Blackmon. …The Clay Hen-drix-coached Paladins have eight products from Tennessee. …ETSU has just three home games re-maining, including next Saturday against SoCon preseason favorite Wofford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.