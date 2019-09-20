et

Game time: 7:35 p.m.

Where: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium (Johnson City, Tenn.)

Radio: WXSM-AM 640 / 104.9 FM

Broadcast: ESPN+

Coming in: Austin Peay (2-1), def. Mercer 48-34 last Saturday; ETSU (1-2), lost to VMI 31-24 in overtime last Saturday.

What to watch for: It is a Gold Out Night…Expect to hear the cheer “Let’s Go Peay” from the Austin Peay faithful…ETSU is playing its third straight home game, with four its final seven games slated for the road…ETSU leads the series 14-12-2, although the Governors are 5-0-1 in the last six meetings, with the last game played in 1978…Five new members of the ETSU Hall of Fame will be recognized during the game, including former Castlewood four-sport sensation Calvin Talford, who played basketball for the Buccaneers from 1988-92…Austin Peay has allowed just 42.7 yards per game on the ground…ETSU wants to establish the run behind Quay Holmes (227 yards) and Jacob Saylors (202, 3 TD)…Austin Peay QB JaVaughn Craig (437 yards pass, 106 rush) connected with DeAngelo Wilson and Kennan Barnes for more than 100 yards apiece in last week’s win over Mercer…Watch out for Kordell Jackson, who picked off two passes and returned them for scores against the Bears…Trey Mitchell has thrown for 540 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions for the Bucs…Malik McGue, a product of Science Hill, who originally went to Army, has returned six punts and one kick, threw one pass, caught a pass and ran the ball five times for ETSU…Both teams are approaching 100 yards in penalty yards per game…Both of Austin Peay’s specialists are local products, including kicker Logan Birchfield (Elizabethton) and punter Devin Stuart (Dobyns-Bennett).

