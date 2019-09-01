James Mitchell is on the board at Virginia Tech.
The former Union High School star had his first collegiate catch and later his first touchdown for the Hokies in a 35-28 loss at Boston College.
A sophomore tight end, Mitchell hauled in an 11-yard reception in the second quarter.
He reached the end zone with 3:09 remaining in the third quarter on a scoring strike from Ryan Willis, which also covered 11 yards.
----
Jordan Stout put in some serious work in his first game with the Penn State University Nittany Lions.
The former Honaker High School star kicked a 53-yard field goal and also handled kickoff duties in the Nittany Lions’ 79-7 annihilation of Idaho.
The long field goal came with 8:35 remaining in the first quarter. It was the first time Penn State had received a field goal of more than 50 yards since Sam Ficken did so in 2014.
Twelve of Stout’s 13 kickoffs resulted in touchbacks.
Stout spent his first two collegiate seasons at Virginia Tech.
