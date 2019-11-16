The final game of the 2019 season for the football team at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise was as microcosm of how the entire campaign unfolded.
In short, the offense wasn’t good.
UVa-Wise managed just 170 yards of total offense, committed five turnovers and yielded five sacks in a 20-7 non-conference road loss at UNC Pembroke on Saturday afternoon in finishing with a 2-9 record.
The Highland Cavaliers failed to score more than 21 points in their final 10 contests and did not have a 1,000-yard rusher, 1,000-yard passer or 1,000-yard receiver.
The only touchdown on Saturday came via Terrence Lambert’s 6-yard touchdown run with 8:51 left in the third quarter.
