EMORY, Va. – With the sun setting Saturday at Fred Selfe Stadium’s Nicewonder Field, many of Emory & Henry College’s 18 seniors were still in full celebration mode alongside friends and family – collectively reflecting upon a fitting end to their collegiate gridiron careers.
Meanwhile, a freshman had an awfully strong beginning to his individual college career.
Grayson Overstreet, who logged almost all of his minutes this fall at the linebacker spot, certainly made the most from his first-ever running back start. Overstreet racked up an Old Dominion Athletic Conference-record 322 rushing yards – which included two scores off 34 attempts – in helping the Wasps dispatch visiting Ferrum College 59-36 during the fourth installment of the Crooked Road Classic.
“It was unreal,” said E&H coach Curt Newsome, who notched seven wins for the second time during his six-year tenure. “We felt like we needed help with him on defense, but we knew how talented he was. I know how good he is, and he’s just as good of a person as he is a player. He’s a special guy, and we’re just glad he’s at Emory.”
Overstreet, who ripped off a 67-yard scoring run as part of a 35-point, first-half E&H output, also set a school record with his performance – eclipsing Oliver Jordan’s 310-yard tally set 21 years ago thanks to a 17-yard burst with just over two minutes remaining.
“They told me I needed to play running back this week, so I just wanted to do this job as best as I could,” said Overstreet. “If I’m getting the ball, I’m just trying to run as hard as I can.”
The Wasps (7-3, 6-2) bolted out with the game’s opening 28 points, with three of those scores off the arm of quarterback Hunter Taylor (15-of-29, 225 yards). Taylor added a fourth strike later in the third, finishing the day with two scoring throws to both Gunner Griffith (six catches, 136 yards) and Derrick Yates (four catches, 47 yards).
“We were outmanned and outcoached,” said Ferrum coach Rob Grande, whose squad trailed by at least 20 points for most of the contest. “You just have to give Coach Newsome and his staff credit. That’s where we were, but I know that my kids are going to play for 60 minutes – and they did. We were able to make a few plays to keep it interesting, but they kept extending the lead – and we were playing catch up too much.”
The end to the season was a complete opposite from the start for the Wasps, who were 0-2 and searching for answers despite close losses to both N.C. Wesleyan and Randolph-Macon. The consistent factor throughout the subsequent 7-1 surge was the defensive prowess, as E&H held the Panthers (4-6, 3-5) to just 239 total yards – which included 13 separate third-down stops.
“We came back really strong,” said senior E&H kicker Matt Seals, who ended his career as the ODAC’s all-time leader in successful PATs (166). “The senior leadership on this team is amazing. It’s been an amazing opportunity to be here.”
For the second straight week, E&H’s special teams turned opportunities into scores – with senior defensive end Da’von Keith blocking and recovering a would-be punt in the end zone midway through the third.
“To finally have this journey come to an end, it’s bittersweet,” said Keith, who finished fourth nationally with 12 sacks this season. “You come in as a freshman all bright-eyed and eager to get started with the process. But as your time is winding down, you realize that these moments are the ones you will cherish the most when you are older. It felt good to get a win with my brothers one last time. It’s really special.”
Like Keith, fellow senior defensive lineman Josh Fleenor showcased a big grin when thinking about the 2019 campaign.
“It’s kind of surreal,” said Fleenor, who finished second on the team this fall with 53 tackles. “I feel like I’ve got another off-season. Honestly, I don’t think it’s going to hit me until I’m not playing here next year.”
For almost all of the E&H seniors, emotions were naturally visible during post-game reflections. One of those was Yates, who wanted as many pictures with teammates and family members as possible.
“During the game, you push it to the back of your mind,” Yates said. “But it’s always back there. You know it’s going to come to a bittersweet end. It’s been a great ride. I couldn’t have asked for a better ending.”
Ferrum 0 15 0 21 – 36
Emory & Henry 21 14 17 7 – 59
Scoring Summary
E&H – Hall 5 run (Seals kick)
E&H – Yates 23 pass from Taylor (Seals kick)
E&H – Yates 9 pass from Taylor (Seals kick)
E&H – Griffith 18 pass from Taylor (Seals kick)
FC – Beidleman 75 pass from Clifford (Baker pass from Jones)
E&H – Overstreet 67 run (Seals kick)
FC – Brown 48 fumble return (Green kick)
E&H – Griffith 44 pass from Taylor (Seals kick)
E&H – Keith 2 blocked punt return (Seals kick)
E&H – Seals 44 FG
FC – Clifford 3 run (Green kick)
FC – Wallace 18 pass from Clifford (Green kick)
E&H – Overstreet 19 run (Seals kick)
FC – Mann 1 run (Green kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: FC 15, E&H 28; Rushes-Yards: FC 36-58, E&H 50-345; Passing Yards: FC 181, E&H 225; Comp-Att-Int: FC 9-31-1, E&H 15-30-3; Penalties-Yards: FC 5-65, E&H 13-153; Fumbles-Lost: FC 3-2, E&H 3-2; Punts-Avg.: FC 8-37.8, E&H 3-32.3.
Individual Stats
Rushing
FC: Mann 20-48, Clifford 12-32, Pennington 2-6, Beidleman 1-2, TEAM 1-(-30).
E&H: Overstreet 34-322, Hall 8-34, Cosey 1-5, Taylor 6-0, TEAM 1-(-16).
Passing
FC: Clifford 9-of-31, 185 yards, 2 TDs, INT
E&H: Taylor 15-of-29, 225 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs; Pease 0-of-1, 0 yards.
Receiving
FC: Beidleman 2-96, Wallace 3-35, Mann 3-33, Baker 1-17.
E&H: Griffith 6-136, D. Yates 4-47, M. Yates 2-21, Hall 2-13, Overstreet 1-8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.