JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – There is little doubt that Furman will use last year’s 29-27 loss at East Tennessee State as motivation on Saturday.
No wonder. The Paladins led 27-6 midway through the third quarter. The Buccaneers scored the next 23 points, including a safety with 2:10 left to play to escape with the victory.
“I believe a game that came down to the wire like that, any team, they’re going to carry a chip on their shoulder, wanting more than what there was last year,” said ETSU senior defensive back Jeremy Lewis, whose Buccaneers visit Furman on Saturday. “We have to understand how close the game was, and that they’re going to be willing to fight to the very last play.
“We need to be ready for a dogfight throughout the whole game. That game last year definitely gave us some more motivation for the rest of the season.”
Furman (1-0, 2-2), the 16th ranked FBS squad in America, will be looking for revenge when the Bucs (0-1, 2-2) travel to Greenville, S.C. to face the Paladins. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.
“I’m sure this is a game they’ve had circled on their schedule and on their calendar for a while after letting us come back from a 21-point deficit last year,” ETSU head coach Randy Sanders said. “Those 21 points were in the third quarter. So, it wasn’t like it was 21 points in the first quarter where you had 45 minutes still to come back.”
Furman might have the same mark as ETSU, but their setbacks have come to FBS foes Georgia State (48-42) – which defeated Tennessee the week before - and Virginia Tech (24-17), who trailed the Paladins 14-3 at the halftime break.
Furman, which clubbed Charleston Southern to open the season, hammered Mercer in its Southern Conference opener 45-10 last week.
“Obviously, a good football team. We have the same record, but before I came over here, I was watching their defense against Georgia State. In the second quarter, Furman’s up 20-3. Now, Georgia State came back on them, but Furman is a really good football team,” said Sanders, during ETSU’s Monday football press conference. “They played Virginia Tech down to the wire. Kind of manhandled Mercer last week. So, it’s going to be a challenge for us.”
ETSU bounced back from its So-Con opening loss to VMI by holding off Austin Peay 20-14 last week to reach the .500 mark with big plays at the end.
“Defensively we had a couple of interceptions there in the fourth quarter that was huge. We were able to stop the run in the second half, which was key for us,” Sanders said. “Offensively we made some plays when we had to make them…
“If you go back against VMI, we lost the penalty game, we lost on third downs, and we lost the game in the redzone. Last week we won those three areas. Obviously in football everybody thinks about all the first downs and everything else, but it gets down to situations. If you play the situations really well, you have a chance to win. Last week we won those three areas. The week before we lost those three areas.”
Leading the Paladins will be redshirt freshman quarterback Darren Grainger, who has thrown for 694 yards and six scores through four games, along with 234 yards and four more touchdowns on the ground. All eyes will be on Grainger on Saturday, who has completed 19 passes to Thomas Gordon.
“He’s the guy that makes him go. He makes accurate throws, makes good decisions with the ball and obviously he’s athletic and can run the football,” Sanders said. “He distributes the thing around like you want a quarterback to do and they’re good up front in the offensive line. They have good players and they are all playing with a lot of confidence. They’re not turning the ball over, not making a lot of mistakes and that’s a tough combination to defend.”
There isn’t any secret what ETSU wants to do with the ball: Put it in the hands of the running back duo Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors, who have combined for 567 yards and four scores behind a line that includes redshirt-sophomore Tre’Mond Shorts.
“Both of them are very versatile in what they do. Obviously, Quay is a hard hitter and Jacob beats you to the outside,” Shorts said. “There’s no difference when they’re in though. They both make big plays, and they’re both great running backs.”
Sanders definitely wants the ball in their hands, a lot.
“I would like for them to get 45 or 50 combined touches per game to be honest with you. They’re two of our best players and we’ve got to continue finding ways to get the ball in their hands,” Sanders said. “Whether it’s handing it to them, throwing it to him, snapping it to them (or) putting them back in the returning game.
“We need those guys to touch the football because they make things happen, usually in a very positive way for us. Plus, if we can get it to them 45-50 times, that means we’re probably snapping the ball quite a bit, and that’s a good thing for us offensively.”
ETSU will be looking for the ideal combination on both sides of the ball to get past the Paladins, with SoCon preseason favorite Wofford visiting Johnson City the following weekend.
“Defense builds off of offense, and offense builds off the defense,” Lewis said. “When we see the offense doing their best to drive down the field, giving us the rest that we’re looking for and putting points on the board, we have to return the favor and get them the ball back as soon as possible.
“So, when we see them start driving the ball, we got to understand for ourselves that they’re feeling it right now. They have a hot hand, so we have to get the ball back to them as soon as possible.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
