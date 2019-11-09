WISE, Va. – Lendon Redwine didn’t see the field when the football team at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise posted their first victory of the season back on Sept. 7.
The freshman quarterback played a pivotal role in win No. 2 for the Highland Cavaliers on Saturday.
Redwine threw two touchdown passes as UVa-Wise took a 21-14 decision over the Catawba Indians at Carl Smith Stadium in what was the first South Atlantic Conference triumph in program history.
Redwine was 17-of-33 for a season-high 206 yards and two touchdowns as the Cavs (2-8) snapped an eight-game losing streak.
There was some good: Those TD passes to Kadarius Singleton and Jamal Fisher.
There was some bad: He was intercepted twice, sacked twice and misfired on some throws to open receivers.
Yet, the improvement the former Dobyns-Bennett High School star has made since his collegiate debut – when he got some fourth-quarter snaps at Carson-Newman in the fourth game of the season – until Saturday was clearly noticeable.
“It’s a world of difference,” Redwine said. “The game’s starting to slow down a little bit as I’m getting into the offense and preparing. I’m learning and picking up chemistry with the guys.”
UVa-Wise has spent most of the year relying on a revolving door of signal callers featuring Redwine along with sophomores Tanner Bernard and Garrett Cropp.
Redwine took all of the snaps on Saturday.
“He’s got a load of talent,” said UVa-Wise coach Dane Damron. “We’ve just got to continue to develop him and develop Tanner and we want one of those guys to be our guy.”
Redwine certainly showed some leadership on Saturday.
“It was a great win to come out and we just kept fighting the whole game,” Redwine said. “There’s of course some throws I’d like to have back, but we just kept pushing. The defense played great all day long and we were talking to the defense, saying ‘We’ll get something going, we’ll get something going.’ It worked out in the end.
“I was also talking to all the seniors before the game and saying ‘I’m going to do my best to go out there and get you a win. I want y’all to go out [in the final home game] on top.’ We came together and got it done.”
