“Hello, Newman.”
That phrase was made famous by Jerry Seinfeld.
ETSU will be glad to say “goodbye.”
Wofford quarterback Joe Newman provided 171 yards of offense and four touchdowns in the first half alone in the Terriers’ 35-17 Southern Conference rout of the Buccaneers on a perfect Saturday for football.
Newman, who left with an apparent leg injury late in the fourth quarter, finished with 185 rushing yards and 49 more through the air. He was assisted by a senior-dominated offensive line that helped the Terriers run for 409 yards, the third straight game Wofford (3-2, 2-1) has eclipsed 400 yards on the ground.
“We knew all along that he makes their offense go, he makes their team go. He had what 185 yards rushing,” ETSU head coach Randy Sanders said. “We didn’t do a very good job of getting off blocks and making plays. If we had somebody free most of the time we made the tackle. If we didn’t have somebody free, usually they were making yards.”
After ETSU (2-4, 0-3) forced a punt on Wofford’s opening drive, the Terriers scored on its next four possessions, going into the break with 331 yards on offense to just 53 for the Buccaneers.
Wofford simply kept the ball away from ETSU, controlling the ball for 20:44 of the opening half to just 9:16 for the Bucs. It was 11:32 to 3:28 in the first quarter alone with a yard differential of 103-13.
Wofford’s option-attack includes plenty of pitches and laterals, but rarely does the ball touch the ground. ETSU has struggled all season creating turnovers, getting one on an interception by Artevis Smith.
“They did a good job of blocking them, the quarterback did a good job of execution. I think they had the ball on the ground once, but got it right back,” Sanders said. “In six games I think we have created five turnovers.
“Wofford, to be doing all their option stuff they do, reading and pitching and everything else and not being turning the ball over is a great testament to the quarterback and what he is doing.”
Newman scored on runs of 1, 59, 8 and 15 yards, sometimes in spectacular fashion, for the Terriers, who tied for the Southern Conference championship with ETSU last season, and was the preseason favorite win the league coming into this campaign.
He was also 3-for-3 for 49 yards with his arm, with the lone incompletion coming on a long throw into the end zone on the final play of the first half.
“A good player, a really good player, impressed by him,” Sanders said. “I was impressed by his offensive line going into the game, maybe more impressed with what the quarterback and offensive line did during the game than I was going into it, but we certainly helped them. There is no doubt about that.”
It wasn’t anything the Bucs hadn’t prepared for.
“We have been practicing all week, we have got a good scout team that helps us out and just slow play,” Bockrath said. “It was a lot of slow play, we have got to make him make decisions on the run and play off of that.”
Wofford is the only team ETSU hasn’t beaten since the program was resurrected in 2015, and that didn’t change on this day. The Terriers are 15-13 all-time against the Buccaneers, winning the last nine, with the Bucs last winning in 1998.
They never had a chance in this one, thanks to Newman’s first half performance that the Bucs had no answers for. At least ETSU did show some fight after the break.
“I would say we knew what happened in the first half. We didn’t come out ready to play,” Mitchell said. “If we didn’t come out ready to play [after halftime] and turn it around it was going to be a long half.
“I think we can use this game that for us when we play good football we can be a good team, but also if we don’t and keep making mental errors as a team, not just as an individual, but as a team, we can get beat by anyone.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
