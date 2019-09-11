JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Jeremy Lewis remembers his first play for East Tennessee State.
It was a touchdown, for the other team.
“It’s hard to forget being thrown in to the game like that. I mean, it came as a shock, being a freshman and having to play right off the jump like that,” said Lewis, a senior defensive back from Lawrenceville, Ga. “However, I feel like I’ve really gotten into a comfortable position in trusting my coach, and trusting my teammates to make plays and they boost me, I boost them.
“I feel like I’ve come a long way from that first play against VMI in my freshman year to now in my senior year.”
Lewis and the Bucs will face a similar challenge on Saturday when East Tennessee State (1-1) opens its Southern Conference schedule against the Keydets (1-1) at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
“It’s huge. I think VMI was our first conference game last year that set the tone for what we needed to improve on,” said ETSU redshirt-junior offensive lineman Cameron Parker. “I think this year it’s going to be the same thin
“These guys are going to come in here expecting to win. They’re going to come in here ready to fight and expecting to win, so we have to be ready.”
The Keydets like to throw the football...a lot. In last year’s 27-24 win for ETSU against VMI, Reece Udinski threw the ball 60 times, completing 27 for 305 yards and a touchdown. He did throw four interceptions, one of which was picked off by Lewis. In all, the Bucs had five picks in that game, and also recovered a fumble.
They’ll be looking for more of the same, although the Buccaneers committed four of their own in that game and also committed 13 penalties.
“Hopefully we can create turnovers. That’s one thing we need to do a better job of defensively is creating turnovers. I think our defense is playing hard. They’re doing a good job, but part of their responsibility is to get the ball back,” said Sanders, whose Bucs had 11 penalties and turned the ball over one last week against Shorter. “In many ways the 13 penalties and turnovers on our part (last year against VMI) is what kept the game as it was. We had a chance to control that football game and we did not control the game last year because of penalties and turnovers.”
Through two games this season, the Keydets have thrown for 276 yards per game, six touchdowns and just one pick.
“Going against a team that passes primarily throughout the game is something that the secondary looks forward to,” said Lewis, whose Buccaneers led 7-0 early last season and didn’t lead again until Quay Holmes put them up to stay with a 2-yard run with 11:50 left to play. “I know that the guys in the back end are definitely going to lock in and be looking forward to making opportunities when they come to us.
“Being in the SoCon, you don’t really have that many teams that like to air it out. You have Samford, Chattanooga and VMI. So, when you get that chance, you want to be able to show them what we’re made of, wanting to be the best secondary in the conference.”
Sanders expects that veteran secondary to be focused on what promises to be a busy evening against the Keydets.
“I would hope they’re excited about it. If you’re a secondary guy, it’s got to be more fun playing against a passing team than a running team. Just like if you’re a quarterback, it’s a whole lot more fun to throw it than it is hand it off,” Sanders said. “You like to win and you’re going to do whatever you have to do to win. As a competitor and as a player, I would think it would be more fun for them.”
That win by ETSU last season was one of six the Buccaneers had that was determined by three points or less.
“Last year was last year. We’re on a whole new year, whole new team,” Lewis said. “Yes there were factors that went into getting us outside our comfort zone, but that’s what we practice for, the unknown, the unpredictable. So, I feel like we just wait and see how it turns out this year compared to last.”
Both clubs are coming off wins over NCAA Division II squads. ETSU rolled past Shorter 48-10, while the Keydets downed Mars Hill 63-21, one week after losing to Marshall. The Bucs lost its season opener at Appalachian State.
This is the first of eight SoCon games for the Buccaneers, who still have non-league games remaining next week with Austin Peay and Vanderbilt to end the regular season.
“I try to remind them that every game they need to play the next play. The difference between winning and losing, and even in the ‘lopsided’ scores, is just two or three plays,” said ETSU second year head coach Randy Sanders, “There’s not that much difference in coming out on top on the scoreboard or behind, because you have to play each play and win each play.
“Certainly, last year that was the case in this [VMI] game. The kicking game was huge for us last year and we need it to be big for us again this year. So, it’s going to be a total team effort and VMI is a much better football team than they were last year at this time. So, our challenge is we have to be a much better football team than we were last year at this time.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
