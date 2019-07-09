When the football team at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise opens the season on Sept. 7 against Chowan, the Highland Cavaliers will do so without their leading rusher from a year ago.
Former Graham High School standout Jamorya Cousin has left the NCAA Division II program after two seasons and will continue his collegiate career elsewhere.
“Mr. Cousin voluntarily left our program and has entered the transfer portal,” UVa-Wise sports information director Darrell-Dingus Ely said in a statement issued on Monday. “We have no further comment.”
Cousin was a second-team All-Mountain East Conference selection at running back in 2018 after gaining 584 yards on 122 carries. He also caught 10 passes for 108 yards.
“I left UVa-Wise in pursuit of better opportunities,” Cousin said. “After last season, I believed I was no longer a good fit for the UVa-Wise football program.”
A two-time VHSL 2A all-state running back at Graham, Cousin arrived at UVa-Wise as a highly-touted recruit.
He played primarily on defense and special teams as freshman and had two sacks and four tackles for loss among his 18 stops.
Cousin shifted to running back during spring practice and carried most of the workload once the season began.
The 6-foot, 215-pound rusher had a breakout performance in a 35-20 victory over Concord as he racked up 231 rushing yards, 70 of which came on a touchdown run in the third quarter.
His usage and production decreased as the season wound down, however, and he had just 48 yards on 14 carries over the final three games.
The departure of Cousin’s adds another void to UVa-Wise’s offense.
The top three rushers from a year ago are no longer around, nor is their leading wide receiver as Kaian Duverger graduated and spent time in the rookie mini-camp of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Cousin had not revealed as of Tuesday afternoon where he will play next season.
“I appreciate the opportunities UVa-Wise gave me and look forward to what my future holds,” Cousin said.
