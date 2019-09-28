JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. – Caleb Goins had waited patiently for the opportunity to make his college football debut for the Carson-Newman University Eagles and he got that chance on Saturday afternoon.
Goins played on the kickoff team and recorded a tackle as C-N cruised to a 42-7 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise at Burke-Tarr Stadium.
With safety Darius Williams dealing with asthma issues, Goins took the place of his teammate on kickoff coverage as the 5-foot-11, 197-pound linebacker wearing No. 39 relished the moment.
“I was a little nervous, I’m not going to lie,” Goins said. “It was a little nerve-racking and exciting at the same time. It was fun.”
A former standout at John Battle High School, Goins had not gotten on the field last season or in the first two games of 2019, but he didn’t complain and just kept working.
“You wake up four times a week at six in the morning to go work out, you go to school all day and then practice,” Goins said. “It can get discouraging when you’re not getting any action. But when you get in there, it’s all worth it. Afterwards, you’re like, ‘This is fun and I want to keep doing this.’ ”
Goins finished with 262 career tackles during his time at Battle and was a two-time all-district honoree, but like all high school stars he had to start over once he arrived at Carson-Newman.
He got collegiate tackle No. 1 Saturday as he brought down UVa-Wise’s Shaheim Revel with a stop on special teams.
“Coming into a program like this, they are used to winning,” Goins said. “You’ve just got to get used to putting your head down and keep grinding. That’s what it comes down to and I keep to that.”
Carson-Newman coach Mike Turner was among those glad for Goins.
“He’s a great kid and a tremendously hard worker,” Turner said. “You can count on him and he’s what you are looking for to be on your football team.”
Goins wasn’t the only guy to get his first college football experience on Saturday.
UVa-Wise freshman Lendon Redwine played the final two series at quarterback for the Highland Cavaliers and the Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate was 3-of-6 for 31 yards with one interception and a lost fumble.
“It was a great time to go out there and just enjoy the game I love against a great opponent,” Redwine said. “I got through that and got my first experience and we’re ready to roll now.”
Redwine had an inkling he could see some playing time against the Eagles.
“All week in practice it was an open competition and I went out there and competed,” Redwine said. “Before the game, they were telling me to be ready, stay loose and get ready whenever my name was called. About two minutes before I went out there, the coaches told me to get warmed up. I just went with it and did the best I could. … It’s a little different than Friday night lights. The game’s a lot faster and the guys are bigger.”
