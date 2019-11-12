When the current collection of seniors arrived at East Tennessee State, there wasn’t even a football field to call home.
In five seasons, ETSU football has come a long ways.
ETSU senior center Ben Blackmon will be among the seniors playing their final home game on Saturday at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium, a facility that was still just a dream when the Bucs reinstated the program in 2014.
“Where we started when we came in to where it is when we leave,” said Blackmon, in recalling his memories since arriving at ETSU in 2015. “We have all this stuff that whenever we got here, it was just drawings and a dream and now it’s all here. From playing at Science Hill to this, what we have is crazy. To know that we built it from that to where it is now is a great feeling.”
Up next is a visit from Mercer (4-6, 3-4), which will try to extend the current ETSU (2-8, 0-7) losing skid to seven games. It will be the final home game for Nasir Player, who entered this season as the Southern Conference Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
“Just watching where it came from, like playing in Science Hill those first two years to now us having our own stadium,” said Player, whose Buccaneers earned a share of the SoCon championship and an FCS playoff berth last season. “Winning the conference championship last year was special. Last year is still something to hang our hat on, we’re still proud of that.
“We helped accomplish that, we helped build the foundation to get us to that point. I think ETSU can be the consistent championship program long after we’re gone.”
It has been a difficult season for the Bucs, who dropped a 23-20 overtime decision last week at Western Carolina, falling to 1-6 in games decided by seven points or less.
ETSU second year head coach Randy Sanders is still pleased with the effort shown by the Buccaneers, who were 6-0 in games last year decided by three points or less, but added that the attention to detail has been lacking at times.
“Our team plays hard and the effort is there. I think sometime our attention to detail is lacking, just doing it every single play…,” Sanders said. “It’s just a lot of little things, but if you take the little things and you don’t take care of them, they become big things. Playing hard, playing with a lot of effort.
“The intensity’s there, but we’ve got to have the focus and the attention to detail. That’s what separates great players from average players, usually. It’s not ability. It’s doing the little details well and consistently. That’s what separates the good teams from the great teams. The teams that take care of the details well and do them consistently, those become the good football teams.”
ETSU has defeated the Bears – who have gone 2-6 since a 2-0 start to the season – the last two seasons, including last year when the Bucs clinched a share of the Southern Conference championship in Georgia.
“Amazing. I went back and watched that game this morning just to see, as much as anything, some of their personnel,” said Sanders, during a media gathering on Monday.
“That was obviously a good memory. I’m sure Mercer’s angry. I’m sure they want to come up here and seek revenge for not only last year, but the last two years, losing up here the way they did in overtime two years ago. So, it’s going to be a challenge.
“Every game’s a challenge, especially the way that the last six games have gone, just to keep persevering and keep fighting back. It’s not easy to just keep putting your pads on and go out there and competing as hard as our guys are doing. I’m really proud for how hard they are competing.”
That includes senior defensive back Artevius Smith, who will carry away plenty of memories from his time at ETSU when his football playing days are done.
“Growing up with these guys in my class and just seeing us grow into the men that we are today,” Smith said. “I just cherish those moments as much as I can because you don’t know how long they’ll last or when your last one is going to be with them.”
Kickoff on Saturday at Greene Stadium is slated for the 3:30 p.m.
“I haven’t really thought about it yet. I mean, I know it’s going to be emotional, but it hasn’t hit me yet,” said Player, of his final home game for the Bucs. “So, I think it’ll hit me on that day. It’s been a long four years and we all came in the same recruiting class and stuff, and we got here and when there was no stadium, there was nothing, none of that.
“So, it’s just going to be surreal to know what it was when we first got here, and to just look around like this is the last time we’re going to play in William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium.”
ETSU will conclude its season on Nov. 23 at Vanderbilt.
