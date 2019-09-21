JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – One week ago, the East Tennessee State University football team endured a nightmare loss to VMI in a weather-delayed marathon that lasted until 1:08 a.m.
Late Saturday night, the Bucs exorcised their pain the hard way.
Behind an alert and physical defense, ETSU rallied to edge the Austin Peay Governors by a margin of 20-14.
This defensive chess match was viewed by a crowd of 9,333, the 11th sellout in the 15 games held at William B. Greene Stadium.
Following a scoreless third quarter full of fundamentally-sound defenses and Austin Peay (2-2) clinging to a 14-10 lead, first-year ETSU quarterback Trey Mitchell crafted a 12-play, 85-yard march that featured difficult receptions and gritty runs up the middle by 6-1 sophomore Quay Holmes.
That decisive drive, spanning five minutes and 53 seconds, culminated with a 2-yard run by Holmes, who continually bounced off potential tacklers. ETSU (2-2) led 17-14 at that point.
After a night of anxiety, Bucs fans finally took time to celebrate when sophomore M.J. Woods returned an interception 39 yards to the Austin Peay 37-yard line.
That was the first interception of the season for ETSU and it set up by a 37-yard field goal by Tyler Keltner with 1:38 remaining.
The final Austin Peay drive ended at the ETSU 42-yard line when senior Artevius Smith intercepted a pass with one minute remaining. That interception was confirmed following a lengthy replay review.
The ETSU running attack, which was a question mark entering the night, accounted for 150 yards.
Mitchell completed just 17 of 33 passes for 176 yards, but he made several gutsy throws to extend drives late in the game and was clutch on the game-winning series.
Austin Peay, led by charismatic former North Alabama and Louisiana coach Mark Hudspeth, generated a buzz last week with a 48-34 win at Mercer last week.
That buzz grew louder Saturday when the Govs scored on their opening series with a 54-yard yard pass from 6-foot, 210-pound senior Javaughn Craig (Chattanooga McCallie) to 5-8 junior DeAngelo Wilson.
The Bucs answered with a nine-play, 43-yard drive capped by a 48-yard field goal by Keltner.
Senior running back Kentel Williams, a Knox Fulton graduate who earned preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference honors, provided the running threat for the Govs with 72 yards.
Johnson City native Malik McGue worked as a quarterback and receiver for the Bucs. Operating from the shotgun formation, the shifty 5-8 freshman gave the Bucs a 10-7 advantage when he finished off a 12-play, 73-yard drive with a 6-yard run. That was the first touchdown for McGue since his freshman year in 2016 at Army
As Craig (218 yards passing) extended plays with his athleticism and delivered precise throws, the Governors closed the first half with a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive to grab a 14-10 lead. Williams provided the icing on the six minute march with a one-yard run.
ETSU had the final answer on this long night, however.
The Bucs found an enticing and effective target at receiver in 6-3 redshirt freshman Cameron Lewis, who is listed as a quarterback.
Jacob Saylors led ETSU with seven receptions for 56 yards while rushing for 58 yards while Holmes finished with 60 yards rushing on 17 carries.
Smith collected nine tackles for the Bucs.
