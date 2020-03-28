How has Randy Sanders adjusted to life without football?
“I think I have really cleaned my boat 15 times even though I am not getting much chance to get it dirty,” said Sanders, entering his third season as head football coach at East Tennessee State. “I have been probably driving my wife and daughter crazy.
“There is one good thing about being in quarantine, my wife has been cooking a lot and we have been eating pretty well around this house. My wife can cook. You can look at me and tell that I don’t go hungry very often.”
Sanders expected to be quite busy last week with the beginning of spring practice, with the Buccaneers anxious to rebound from last year’s 3-9 campaign, which included six losses by seven points or less.
“If there was ever a team that I have been around that needed spring practice, this was it,” Sanders said. “We have so many freshmen and sophomores, so many unproven guys that needed to show what they can do, but as coaches we need to see what they can do. These 15 days of spring are critical moving forward so you know how to plan once you get into May, June, July and getting into August.”
All of that is uncertain now that the coronavirus has forced the cancellation of sports all across the nation and world. Sanders is just like everyone else, having no idea when sports will return.
“The thing I miss most about this whole period we have been in is just being around the coaches and being around the players,” said Sanders, in comments contributed by ETSU athletics. “That is the part that really you appreciate and I have missed a lot, just being around the guys.
“Just the camaraderie you build with the coaches and camaraderie you build with the players, having the common sense and purpose, a common goal that you are working toward to try to win football games and get better as an individual and as a team and building this program into what we want it to be…
“That is probably one thing I miss. I love my wife, I love my daughter, but I miss those guys a lot.”
While some schools were able to get some practices in before spring activities were canceled, ETSU wasn’t one of them. Sanders would like to recoup those practices before a new season can begin, but that isn’t his primary concern right now.
“Again, that is not the most important thing. The most important thing is all the kids being healthy, all the kids coming through this thing OK, hopefully their families come through it OK,” said Sanders, who thinks teams will need at least 30 days to get in proper physical conditioning before a new season can begin. “Just from a football perspective, from a coaching standpoint, I miss spring practice, trying to look at it selfishly that way.”
Sanders has tried to stay busy on the phones, not only staying in touch with recruits, but also keeping current athletes focused on academics without the mandatory study halls and tutors offered by the program.
“One of my biggest concerns is the academic aspect. We are again in unchartered territory. Nobody knows how all this online stuff is going to work,” Sanders said. “Getting guys to get online and get their school work done when they are sitting in their house and the sun is shining, that is not always the easiest decision for 18, 19, 20-year-olds to make.
“I am 54 and I want to be outside. Just sitting inside and doing work is not the easiest decision to make.”
Sanders has high expectations for the season ahead. Just two years ago, the Buccaneers had a reversal of fortune, winning six games by seven points or less, earning a share of the Southern Conference title and an NCAA FCS playoff berth, finishing with an 8-4 mark.
“I expect us to be very competitive. That is the kind of football team that I want, that is the kind of program we are trying to build, one that is competitive year in and year out for the SoCon championship,” said Sanders, whose Bucs are scheduled to host Mars Hill on Sept. 5, followed the next week by a visit to Georgia. “I am not trying to make any predictions, but I think we have got a good chance to do that. If we can do it this year with a team that has only 17 real upperclassmen on the roster, that will bode very well for the next couple of years.
“If we can have that kind of season, win a lot of those one-score games that we weren’t able to win last year, then I think we can have this program heading in the direction I want it to go.”
Sanders was able to meet with team members following the final offseason conditioning session before spring break.
“I told them I had no clue what the future looked like or what was going to happen, but go home, stay safe, be careful traveling,” said Sanders, a former offensive coordinator at Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida State. “Stay safe while you are on spring break.”
It remains to be seen when they might return, but Sanders will be ready when they do. His family might be as well.
“I am disappointed that I don’t get to coach football because that is what I love doing and that is what I want to do,” Sanders said. “I miss being around the kids, but obviously we are trying to do what we have been asked to do and follow the instructions as much as possible from the university, from the government, from the CDC, whoever it is.
“It is an unusual thing. I think my wife is about tired of me being around the house. To be honest with you, I am kind of tired of being around the house.”
