It’s FCS week in the Southeastern Conference.
Five SEC schools are hosting schools from the Football Championship Series this weekend, an annual occurrence on the third Saturday of November that often draws the ire of fans looking to bash what is traditionally the best college football conference in the nation.
That includes Vanderbilt (2-8), who could use a breather in what has been a difficult season. They’ll host East Tennessee State on Saturday, but the Buccaneers expect to provide the Commodores a challenge in their season finale.
Vanderbilt concludes its season the following week at Tennessee.
“These are the games that you ask and pray for and you want to accept the challenge,” ETSU senior defensive back Artevius Smith said. “Just keep playing one week at a time with another opportunity and just go ball out and have fun with what you are doing.”
ETSU head coach Randy Sanders, who obviously faced plenty of SEC competition while serving as an assistant at Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida State, understands the difference between FBS and FCS foes.
“The biggest challenge up front is the size and speed that Vanderbilt plays with,” Sanders said. “Vanderbilt is big and fast, but I don’t know how much better as football players than we are. However, most cases they are just bigger and faster and that is why they are at Vanderbilt instead of playing here.”
Vanderbilt is the third FBS program ETSU has played since the program returned in 2016, with the Bucs falling last year to Tennessee and earlier this season against Appalachian State.
“Overall they are bigger on the offensive line than some of the teams we have played in the SoCon,” ETSU senior defensive lineman Nasir Player said. “They are not any bigger than what Tennessee was last year. This is another week with another challenge and you can look at it as a chance to prove you should be playing at this level.”
ETSU (3-8) enters its season finale having snapped a six-game losing skid with a 38-33 home win last week over Mercer. Quay Holmes led the Bucs with 255 yards rushing and three touchdowns, while freshman quarterback Tyler Riddell threw for 116 yards and a score.
“We took a lot of pride in the game on Saturday, knowing we had a big part in the success offensively,” said ETSU senior center Ben Blackmon, who helped Holmes eclipse the 1,100 yard mark for the season. “A lot had to happen and it made us feel good when those guys were hitting the holes and having the success that they had.
“They have had really good numbers this season and it was fun being able to celebrate a win with them this weekend.”
It was ETSU’s last chance to earn a Southern Conference victory, one season after sharing the regular season title with Wofford and earning an FCS playoff berth.
“Well it had been a long time since we won. It obviously felt good and it was nice to go home on a win and made watching football the rest of the day easier,” Sanders said. “The most rewarding part of the win was seeing the kids’ faces inside the locker room because I know how hard they have worked and how hard they have fought this season.
“I also know how disappointed they have been with the last six results as well since we have been so close each week. So seeing their faces was the best part about the win.”
That was definitely a pleasant sight for the Buccaneers, who finally won a close game, improving to just 2-6 in games decided by seven points or less.
“It felt really good to get the win,” Smith said. “A win can just reset everything that has been going on this season. It feels really good to win and put us back on track.”
The fact that it was in front of friendly fans was a bonus.
“It almost feels like the rest of the season didn’t happen,” Player said. “We ended our home schedule on a positive note. Coach Sanders has said that they always know what you did in November and so this is what we are going to remember. I will always remember my last game at William B. Greene [Jr. Stadium] was a win.”
Vanderbilt (2-8), whose lone wins have been against Northern Illinois and Missouri, enter having lost three games in a row. Among the setbacks for the Commodores this season was a second week loss to Graham product Cam Allen and Purdue and a surprisingly lopsided home loss against UNLV.
ETSU would love to add to the misery for Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason, who received the dreaded vote of confidence earlier this week from the school administration.
“I have looked at a little bit of film and they are bigger than what we have seen this season I feel like,” Blackmon said. “It does present a different challenge for us, but we are not going to make it bigger than what it is.
“This is just another game and we have three days to prepare for it and we need to take advantage of those three days. We are not going to do anything special or anything different just because it is Vanderbilt.”
Don’t count out ETSU. Just because the Commodores are bigger in size and play in the mighty SEC, the Buccaneers aren’t going just to receive a check.
“A lot of times that does not take into account the heart and the fight or the concentration and intelligence that you have to play with,” Sanders said. “It doesn’t matter who is the better team. What matters is who plays the best on that day and that is our challenge to the team; go play better than them on Saturday.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.