JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - One yard short.
Phil Barrett stopped Nate Adkins at the 1-yard line on fourth down with just over a minute left to play, enabling The Citadel to send East Tennessee State to a fifth straight loss with a thrilling 31-27 Southern Conference victory on homecoming Saturday at Greene Stadium.
“I think losing is the same, no matter if you lost by 40 or come up a yard short, losing is all the same, it is the worse,” ETSU quarterback Trey Mitchell said.
ETSU (2-7, 0-6) is now 1-5 this season in games decided by seven points or less, one season after the Bucs were 6-0 in games determined by three points or less.
“I told the team this week that we were being tested,” ETSU second year head coach Randy Sanders said. “For whatever reason, our character was being tested, our integrity was being tested, our pride was being tested. You can’t ask for anymore from a group of young men than what these guys came out here and did today.”
ETSU led the entire game until The Citadel (6-4, 4-2) quarterback Brandon Rainey was able to connect with Raleigh Webb for a 73-yard touchdown with 4:18 left in the game. A wide-open Webb made a fingertip catch near midway and ran the rest of the way to the end zone.
“I think it was just a breakdown in coverage,” said Sanders, whose defense was missing several starters, either for part or all of the game. “It wasn’t some kind of magical scheme or anything else, they just got a guy open on us and the guy made a good throw, a great catch, barely was able to get ahold of it with his fingertips.”
That came four plays after Keith Coffee let a Mitchell pass go through his hands inside the 15-yard line that may have led to more points. The Bucs had to punt, and the Bulldogs took advantage, led by Rainey, who completed just four passes all game, but they went for 154 yards. Two of those went to Webb for 107 yards.
ETSU rallied back, keyed by a 34-yard reception by Will Huzzie, who had a terrific game, finishing with seven catches for 143 yards, including a 59-yard first quarter touchdown.
“He goes hard every day in practice and the weight room,” Mitchell said. “I am really happy that he is having some success because he deserves it.”
Mitchell was able to connect with Coffee to the 6 with 1:49 on the clock. While ETSU was only out-rushed by five yards by the run-heavy Citadel offense, the Bucs ran four straight pass plays.
“It is not the first time I have thought of that,” said Sanders, when asked about running the football in that situation. “Obviously it gets harder to run when you get down in there because the safeties show up a whole lot quicker.”
The first three passes were incomplete. The fourth was caught, but the 170-pound Barrett was able to bring the 226-pound Adkins down one yard short of the goal line, much to the surprise of ETSU running back Quay Holmes, who finished with 120 yards on the ground.
“I definitely did [think he would get in]. Nate is a big strong guy, but that is kind of how the diced rolled,” Holmes said. “He had his back to the goal line so it made it harder for him. I hoped the ball may have at least broke the plane, but it didn’t.”
“Obviously, you have got to push it into the end zone in that situation, but he might have done [that play] four or five times in practice before today,” added Sanders. “I am not going to fault him by any means. I appreciate how hard that young man plays.”
ETSU led from the opening drive on the 59-yard scoring pass from Mitchell to Huzzie. The Bulldogs tied it on the next possession on a 1-yard run by Rainey, but the Bucs went up 13-7 on a pair of field goals by Tyler Keltner, the second of which Sanders regretted later on.
Jacob Godek kicked a field goal for The Citadel to narrow the margin to a 13-10 going into the break.
“I thought what the defense did in the first half was outstanding. I thought offensively we got off to a good start,” said Sanders, whose defense was led in tackles by Olajuwon Pinkelton with nine. “I knew the second field goal that we kicked, when we didn’t score that touchdown, I felt like that was going to come back and haunt us and it did.”
ETSU was able to build a pair of 10-point leads - its largest leads since the second week win over Shorter - going up 27-17 on a 2-yard pass by Mitchell to Jawan Martin with 14:11 left in the game. Mitchell also connected with Anthony Spagnoletti from 6 yards in the third period for another touchdown.
Mitchell, who was replaced for a few plays in the second quarter by Chance Thrasher - who hadn’t play since the opening week loss to Appalachian State - finished with 204 yards and three scores.
“If you would have told me we would run more plays than they did and been within five yards rushing of them [and won the time of possession game], I would have swore to you we would have won the football game,” Sanders said.
It was all Citadel from that point. The Bulldogs, who are looking for their third Southern Conference title since 2015, narrowed the margin to 20-17 in the third on a 5-yard run by Nkem Njoku, and cut the gap to 27-24 with 9:50 to play on a 1-yard run by Rainey.
“We had a group of guys out there that fought their butts off. I told them I needed 11 on the field that are fighting. I don’t care which 11, give me 11 and you can’t ask for anything more than that,” Sanders said. “I love this group because they compete, they battle, they scrap, they don’t give in, they don’t give up.
“It takes a lot of trust, a lot of belief, a lot of character to keep doing it week after week when you are not getting the results that we want.”
ETSU, which fell into sole possession of last place in the SoCon after Western Carolina won on Saturday, will travel to Cullowhee next week to face the Catamounts.
“We are right there, just a play or two here or there. You never know which play it is going to be. The first play is just as important as the last play...,” Sanders said. “You never know and you have got to win every play. We’re still learning that, but this team fights.”
Three games are all that remain for ETSU, but Holmes expects the Bucs to do what it takes to make those a success.
“It is just perseverance. We are getting closer and closer. It is a game of inches,” Holmes said. “We lost this game by a yard so perseverance, keep fighting. It’s amazing how we are all still fighting...
“We have three more tries.”
