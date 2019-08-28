JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - It’s game week, and to listen to East Tennessee State head coach Randy Sanders, the new season will begin with quite a challenge for the Buccaneers.
ETSU, which finished 8-4 with a Football Championship Series playoff berth last season in just their fourth year since the program was rejuvenated, opens the season with former Southern Conference foe Appalachian State.
The Buccaneers are ready to play ball.
“That’s what we came here for. That’s why we are putting in all the hours in during camp,” ETSU senior defensive lineman Nasir Player said. “We knew it was going to be a long process, but we’re here now so we’re ready to go out and play.”
What awaits is a speedy and athletic collection of Mountaineers, who are 40-11 with four bowl wins since leaving SoCon football for the Football Bowl Subdivision’s Sun Belt Conference in 2015. Appalachian State holds a commanding 32-13-1 series lead against ETSU, with the teams last meeting in 2003.
“I see a pretty good football team,” said Sanders, of the Mountaineers, who were 11-2 last season, with the only losses being by seven points at Penn State and 20 points at Georgia Southern. “Pretty much everybody that’s on the depth chart listed as a starter played in 12 or 13 games last year for them...
“They’re a fast football team on both sides. They’re not the biggest team, but the speed is a concern to me.”
Meanwhile, Sanders speaks of the youth in the ETSU program, which is still trying to rebuild from scratch after the program set dormant from 2004 to 2014.
“I’ve never been around a team this young. Whenever you have more freshmen than you do sophomores, juniors and seniors combined, it’s interesting,” Sanders said. “We’ve got some really talented young guys, but they’re young. I expect them to be better as the season goes on. I expect them to grow and mature.
“There’s some of them that will end up helping us this year...The ones that can help us win, we’ll get them on the field and get after it this year.”
Chief among the newcomers is Chance Thrasher, a senior transfer from Coastal Carolina, who will start at quarterback for the Buccaneers, who can be expected to lean heavily on sophomore running back Quay Holmes, who ran for 928 yards and 13 scores as a freshman in 2018.
Thrasher played in three games for the Chanticleers last season, completing two passes for 17 yards. He also ran the ball five times for 10 yards. He was able to earn the job ahead of several prospects, including.... fellow transfer Cade Weldon, along with holdovers Cade Mitchell and Cameron Lewis.
“He is an athletic guy. He has some maturity. He’s not 17, 18 years old. He’s been around a little bit,” Sanders said. “He hits what he throws at more than the rest of them did. The first thing a quarterback has to do is be able to hit what he throws at.
“It’s going to be interesting. I think he started a game or two at Coastal [Carolina]. It’d be interesting to see how he really responds, how he handles the situation. You never really know until you get in that situation and get them under fire, but here we go.”
Appalachian State is in its first year under head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, who replaced Scott Satterfield after he left for Louisville after last season. The cupboard is still full, led offensively by quarterback Zac Thomas (2,600 all-purpose yards, 31 TD), tailback Darryton Evans (1,187, 7 td) and top receiver Corey Sutton (44-773, 10 TD).
“The thing that stood out to me the most was their O-line and how quick they were off the ball,” said Player, the SoCon Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, whose Bucs’ secondary will definitely be challenged by the speedy Mountaineers.
“They’re going is to be tested unlike what they’ve been tested so far this fall camp...,” added Sanders. “I do think our passing attack and just what they see...will have them pretty well prepared. But I do think the speed is going to be a little bit of a shock to them.”
Don’t expect anything different on defense, a speedy unit paced by leading tackler Akeem Davis-Gaither (105 tackles). All can run, which is what Sanders has emphasized to the Buccaneers on both sides of the ball.
“They’re a fast defense when you look at them on film,” ETSU senior center Ben Blackmon said. “Schematically, it was kind of hard to pinpoint what they’re going to do and how they’re going to line up. We have ideas, but it’s not exact. We haven’t seen them play with that coaching staff yet. So that’s a little bit different, but definitely their speed.”
ETSU has won its last three season openers, but those were against Kennesaw State, Limestone and last year with Mars Hill.
“I remember the first game last year, gosh, there were some things I saw out there on that field that scared me,” said Sanders, in his second season at ETSU. “I’m anxious to see how we play in the first game, but I know that we’re going to continue to get better. We’re so young, we’re going to continue to get better as the season goes along.”
What awaits remains to be seen, but the Buccaneers will be ready for Saturday when the season opens at 30,000-seat Kidd Stadium in Boone, N.C. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m.
“I tell the players, this is game one, and whoever we play is whoever we play,” said Sanders, a former offensive coordinator at Tennessee, Florida State and Kentucky. “It doesn’t matter what color their jersey is, what the name is on the helmet or logo, or anything else. Let’s take care of ETSU and let’s be the best team ETSU can be on that day. And if we just do that, I like our chances when the game ends.”
ETSU will host the first of three straight home games next Saturday at Greene Stadium against Shorter University. Kickoff on Sept. 6 is slated for 7:30 p.m.