BLUEFIELD, W.Va. – Da’Von Keith waited over a year for a game like Saturday night.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound senior defensive end, who did not play football last season, flashed his old All-ODAC form as the Emory & Henry Wasps downed the Bluefield College Rams, 49-21, at Mitchell Stadium.
Keith finished with six tackles, four sacks and a 35-yard fumble recovery for a score.
“It was a big emphasis for our D-Line to get after it tonight,” Keith said. “We had a really good plan to accomplish that goal and we executed it.”
The Bluefield offense centered on 5-11 senior quarterback Aiden Wilder. The graduate transfer, who originally signed with Portland State, was completing almost 70 percent of his passes entering Saturday.
With the Wasps relying on single-coverage in the secondary, BC head coach Dewey Lusk ordered up numerous fly patterns in hopes of generating quick scores. But the Wasps hounded Wilder with those four sacks along with two interceptions.
“We were all getting pressure on the quarterback,” Keith said. “That was contagious for the rest of the team.”
As the E&H defenders created havoc, quarterback Hunter Taylor completed 18 of 33 passes with three scores. Taylor also ran for a team-high 59 yards and another score.
Sure-handed E&H junior Gunner Griffith caught nine passes for 110 yards, including an over-the-shoulder 40-yard grab in the third quarter that brought E&H fans to their feet.
Six-foot-six Derrick Yates delivered yet another highlight-filled performance for E&H, snaring five passes for 82 yards and three scores. The SportsCenter moment for Yates came in the second quarter when he soared above two defenders and hauled in a 23-yard TD pass just before falling out of the end zone.
“We were starved for a win, and I thought we did a lot of things well,” E&H head coach Curt Newsome said. “We were able to contain the Bluefield quarterback and we were able to generate some big plays of our own.”
The clincher for E&H (1-2) came with 2:08 left in the third quarter when sophomore defensive end Donovan Pinnix forced Wilder into a quick throw that was converted into a 26-yard interception return that gave the Wasps a 35-21 lead.
Wilder did throw for 308 yards, but BC (0-4) managed just 70 yards rushing and was hurt by 14 penalties for 100 yards.
BC coach Dewey Lusk said that 40 of the 63 players that dressed for the Rams Saturday were freshmen.
“We do have a young team and that’s no excuse, but it was a tough go,” said Lusk, who enjoyed a long and successful run as the E&H offensive coordinator. “Emory has a great team and their guys did a nice job.
“We still have to work on us. That includes taking care of the ball, not blowing coverage and getting lined up right. Those type of mistakes gives the other team opportunities, and Emory took advantage.”
Lusk was impressed with the massive and experienced corps of offensive and defensive linemen for E&H.
“Both of those lines are solid, and tonight their secondary played better than what they had shown on film,” Lusk said. “We knew that we had to stop [Taylor] and [Yates], and those guys made plays.”
With sophomore linebacker Ivan Phillips out of the lineup for E&H along with heavy-hitting safety Deonte Geddis, steady senior linebacker Staymon Johnson and Pinnix combined for 15 tackles.
“We need to put all three phases together tonight and break out of our slump of not finishing games. We finished tonight,” said Keith, a former star at Spring Valley High School in Columbia, South Carolina.
Keith provided the punctuation mark with his TD at the 10:50 mark of the final quarter. After yanking the ball out of Wilder’s hand, Keith showed speed en route to the end zone.
“To be away from football for a little while and then come back out here and help my team win like this … that was nice,” Keith said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.