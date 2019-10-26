The football showdown is set in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference as the Emory & Henry Wasps and Bridgewater Eagles both took care of business on Saturday.
Freshman Ryan Gibson had three of E&H’s four interceptions and Hunter Taylor threw three touchdown passes as the Wasps earned a 41-31 road win over Shenandoah.
Meanwhile, Bridgewater recorded a 31-14 triumph over Washington and Lee.
Emory & Henry (5-2, 4-1) hosts Bridgewater (7-0, 5-0) next Saturday at 1 p.m. with first place in the league on the line.
The Wasps jumped out to a 24-0 lead on Saturday against the Hornets and held on the rest of the way.
Grayson Overstreet’s 80-yard interception return with 7:50 remaining sealed the deal for the Wasps, who were actually outgained 515-425.
Gibson, a former standout at Tennessee High, had a day he won’t soon forget with his three picks and five tackles.
Hunter Taylor passed for 247 yards with Max Yates (five passes, 141 yards) catching two of his scoring strikes and Gunner Griffith (three receptions, 20 yards) hauling in the other.
Shenandoah (4-3, 3-3) threw the ball 72 times and gained 362 yards through the air. Casey Stewart’s 105 receiving yards led the way for the Hornets.
